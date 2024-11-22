5 Zodiac Signs With Great Horoscopes On November 23, 2024

The best energy is rising in our daily horoscope! How will you wield it and channel this great energy into your life? On November 23, 2024, five zodiac signs will benefit from this great horoscope energy — namely, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Aries, Pisces, and Taurus. But the rest are encouraged to pursue their desires and life paths, too!

This Saturday, the Virgo Moon reminds us that service to others can be extraordinary if aligned with one's personal beliefs and inner values. For example, finding creative ways and emotionally intelligent solutions to community problems. How can you help your friends, loved ones, and even strangers?

Advertisement

Sun in Sagittarius adds a second layer to this message by urging us to step out of our comfort zones and discover new ways of life. How might you engage with wider groups of people worldwide and beyond borders? Traveling opens you to new conversations about the big things in life. So, plan a trip that changes your routine.

Finally, Mercury in Sagittarius is also highlighted in our daily horoscope. So, the collective will be more curious. You can channel this energy into productive pursuits and to help you develop new ideas and inspiration. It's more important to do so now since Mercury retrograde is just around the corner.

Advertisement

Five zodiac signs with great horoscopes on November 23, 2024:

1. Scorpio

Ibnu Hasan and Dirtyline Studio | Canva

Most compatible zodiac sign for Scorpio on Saturday: Sagittarius

Best time of the day for Scorpio: 2 a.m./p.m.

Scorpio, your horoscope on Saturday encourages you to think about your family and your relationship with them. Those of you who have loving bonds within your family should make the time to engage with your loved ones, whether over call or in person.

Advertisement

Those of you who may not have a good relationship are encouraged to think about the concept of found family and who you consider to be that for you. Your blessings will emerge once you find the answers to this question.

If you feel called to, now's also a great time to engage with yourself and introspect on what you want your life to look like in 2025. Start journaling your impressions so you can have a head start even before we close out the year.

2. Sagittarius

Ibnu Hasan and Dirtyline Studio | Canva

Advertisement

Most compatible zodiac sign for Sagittarius on Saturday: Cancer

Best time of the day for Sagittarius: 3 p.m.

Sagittarius, your horoscope on Saturday is all about knowledge and where you can find it. Let your intuition guide you to sources you would not have imagined would be sources of knowledge for you. That's part of your cosmic blessings for the day, but the other part will be the adventure of seeking that knowledge.

If you feel called to, now's a great time to look within and think about your goals and the future. How would you like things to unfold for you? Where would you like to go? Who would you like to build a life with? Deep insights await you before the day is over.

Advertisement

3. Aries

Ibnu Hasan and Dirtyline Studio | Canva

Most compatible zodiac sign for Aries on Saturday: Scorpio

Best time of the day for Aries: 2 a.m./p.m.

Aries, your horoscope on Saturday is like a blank slate. It reminds you that life can take many twists and turns, but as long as you have faith in yourself and your abilities, you will emerge victorious. The cosmic forces are backing you up strongly, so don't fear the path ahead and continue stepping out of your comfort zone!

Advertisement

If you feel called to, now's also a great time to journal your thoughts about your life and where you would like things to go in the future. You can even turn this into a daily habit, starting now.

4. Pisces

Ibnu Hasan and Dirtyline Studio | Canva

Advertisement

Most compatible zodiac sign for Pisces on Saturday: Leo

Best time of the day for Pisces: 10 a.m.

Pisces, your horoscope on Saturday is highly entwined with the concept and reality of food. Your diet is highlighted here to keep your bodily chakras open and prosperity flowing into your life. But this is not about weight but more about holistic health, whatever your body type might be.

You are also encouraged to partake in food with people you love, as that will bring blessings to your doorstep in the most unexpected ways. You can also share food with those in need by dropping off essentials and packets at local volunteering centers or community service zones.

Advertisement

5. Taurus

Ibnu Hasan and Dirtyline Studio | Canva

Advertisement

Most compatible zodiac sign for Taurus on Saturday: Pisces

Best time of the day for Taurus: 12 p.m.

Taurus, your horoscope on Saturday is really beautiful. Almost like a blooming flower ready to dazzle the world. Don't be surprised if you experience a glow-up over the next few days that's noticeable to you.

Be more aware of the people in your surroundings at this time and the undercurrents around you. They will help or hinder you when the energy blooms fully. Working with Obsidian can protect you from energy vampires who may try to take advantage of your glow-up.

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.