One-Card Tarotscope For Each Zodiac Sign On November 21, 2024

Your zodiac sign's tarot horoscope for November 21, 2024, is here with an astrology forecast for Thursday. What's in store for you during the next solar season when the Sun leaves Scorpio to enter Sagittarius?

Sagittarius rules the Temperance tarot card, which brings attention to anxious energy and a need to think about life and its purpose. For 30 days, you're invited to explore life's meaning and your personal philosophy, travel, and be honest with yourself and others. How might the new solar season affect you on Friday? See your tarot card reading to find out.

Tarot horoscope for each zodiac sign on November 21, 2024:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Sun

A lucky day is in store for you, Aries. If you’re off to a rough start, stay positive. The morning is only the start of your journey, and consider it a warm up.

Make wise choices and stay focused. You’ll soon see how the pieces fall into place to create a perfect balance between work and play.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Hermit

All work and no play leaves you tired and ready to tune out the world and tune into your inner voice. Today’s theme is spiritual healing.

What do you need to know from your higher power? How might you use solitude and quiet to get your mind off of the things you need to do and back on what matters most? Peace and tranquility.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Magician

What are you naturally talented at? Today you are encouraged to test the waters and try you hand at a new endeavor.

While you may not turn a hobby into a career, you could find a new avenue of learning and personal growth. The point for the day is to have fun.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Two of Cups

The ideal relationship is when two people unite and work as a team. Having many things in common would be nice, but opposites often attract each other.

If you’re in a mix-match work or romantic relationship, see this as an opportunity to learn about your partner and people who differ from you.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Moon

Not all is as it appears to be. You may wonder if you know someone as well as you think because of a surprise. New information could come to you via a text or conversation, altering your relationship. How can you make sense of what seems unlikely information? What can you do to get to the facts?

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

Let the waiting game begin. Today, you may wonder if it’s time to take charge of your time and let others figure their own schedule out.

It’s tough when deadlines and needs don’t align, but if you’ve got places to go and things to do, it may be for the best. Today could be a day to work solo instead of with a group.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Three of Swords

No one likes to feel betrayed so it’s important to define expectations in relationships as soon as possible. Do you expect a certain behavior from a person you are dating?

Do you anticipate mutual trust between an employee and an employer? Rather than wait for something to happen, talk about your feelings and see what works for all parties involved.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Four of Swords

Manage your ideas, Scorpio. Do you let your dreams marinate and plan them out later? You might find it hard to recall everything if your dreams aren’t on paper.

What area of life do you want to manifest that still needs a little work? Do the extra due diligence. See how it goes.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Five of Pentacles

Money problems are predicted here, but that doesn’t have to be a reality set in stone. Instead, be responsible, especially if you know financials could be at risk. Make a budget for the day, and don’t go over it.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Ten of Wands

More minds can be better than one. Do you have friends who are helpful and kind? Do you have people who can help you during this tough time?

Tap into your human resources and connections. See how they can come through for you.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Nine of Pentacles

Good things are predicted for you with this card. You will get money or feel a sense of financial security. You may have bills paid off and money to spare.

Life can look so good for you this week, and it allows you to set yourself up for a strong future.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The High Priestess

A beautiful energy surrounds you today. You may feel the love and support of friends and family. Decisions are made easily.

You can be in tune with your inner voice and your heart. This is a great day to celebrate self-love.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.