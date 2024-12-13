The Universe Has An Important Message For 4 Zodiac Signs On December 14, 2024

The universe has an important message for four zodiac signs on December 14, 2024. Astrology has us working with a very positive transit at this time, and we're happy to know that Moon trine Venus is the universal vehicle for the good news we're about to receive.

Four zodiac signs are particularly susceptible to good news around this time of the year, and the cosmos is only too happy to deliver. We see the whole idea of original thought taking place on this day. While that might seem vague, what's happening to us is this idea that what we think has validity and that we don't necessarily need approval.

During Moon trine Venus, we believe in ourselves and our words; we know what we're doing and don't need confirmation from an app to know it.

The universe has an important message for four zodiac signs on December 14, 2024:

1. Taurus

Here's a day that shows you that even though you've doubted yourself in the past, the reality is that you've been on the right track this whole time. It's only natural to wonder if you're doing the right thing, especially when there are plenty of people around you to criticize what you do. However, you'll feel good about your autonomy.

It's due to the presence of the Moon trine Venus in the Taurus sky that it helps you recognize that you're not as off as you might think. Sure, you may do things differently than others, but since when has fitted into the mold ever suited you? Ummm ... never?

So, you find that the universe works very well for you and that the message you pick up today is how the universe tells you to be yourself, no matter what. That's a beautiful lesson, too, and once you get it, you'll never be anything less.

2. Gemini

You are less inclined to look for answers in any other place than your psyche, meaning you trust yourself now, and that's a good feeling. The universe gives you the firm knowledge that you know what you're doing.

And so much of this recognition happens because you feel like you're waking up from a dream, which had you believing you were less than you are. Moon trine Venus is such a loving and positive transit that it gets into your mind and helps you love yourself more.

When you love and respect yourself, which is what you do today, you trust your own opinions, and you don't feel swayed by every little nagging criticism. You're like a blade of grass ... supple and bend with the wind. That's the universe effect in play.

3. Cancer

As for important messages from the universe, the only real vibe you'll pick up on December 14, 2024, is the one that tells you what you always like hearing: "Everything is going to be OK." If that's all you need, then count on feeling this way.

You won't be as self-critical as you might ordinarily be. This transit has a soothing effect on the soul, which is the trick you're looking for. The universe hears you, Cancer, and wants to help you out.

You see that during Moon trine Venus, you aren't feeling defensive or sad; your mood picks up like your psychic ears do as you let the message of the day seep in. You are being told that all is well in your world, Cancer ... and you believe it for the first time in a while.

4. Scorpio

You needn't turn to others for answers, as you seem to have all of them within you right now. It's only natural to want advice and guidance, and while you like to trust that people are here to guide you well, you have forgotten that you're the number one source of intuitive guidance.

You feel you belong, and that's what the universe wants of you. This sense of community isn't necessarily about relying on others but blending in so that you feel as important as you make others out to be.

What Moon trine Venus brings you on this day is confidence and the knowledge that if you trust yourself and your gut feeling, you may very well be on the right track. Decisions made on this day will be correct and wise. It's a good day for you Scorpio.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.