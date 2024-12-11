4 Zodiac Signs Receive Signs From The Universe On December 12, 2024

On December 12, 2024, four zodiac signs receive a sign from the universe that something is up. It's as if we're being tested for some reason, and the reality behind that feeling rests in the idea that during the astrological transit of Venus opposite Mars, tests will happen.

Venus opposite Mars is all about doing our best to pick up on the signs that the universe sets out before us when it comes to love and relationships. This is a hard time for some couples, simply because there's so much to do ... and we all have to get along, right?

Advertisement

We know that four zodiac signs will find themselves at odds with their loved ones ... but that the conflict will resolve and make us stronger. It's a trying season, but love rules, and love wins, as usual. Don't sweat the small stuff; the universe is on our side.

Advertisement

Four zodiac signs receive signs from the universe on December 12, 2024:

1. Aries

rand311766527, Tais Bernabe, Sylwia Design, Getty Images | Canva Pro

Once again, Aries, you're ready to make some serious decisions about love, romance, and the whole idea of a relationship. You've spent so much time feeling as if we're all supposed to be perfectly partnered, and yet, during Venus opposite Mars, you're considering that there's something to the single life.

You have noticed that people have changed, and while we all share the same universal desires and truths, the way things are for you, right now, you feel pretty confident in your ability to stand tall as someone who is not dependent upon another.

Advertisement

This is a major revelation for you because it goes against all you were taught, and yet, during Venus opposite Mars, you feel like the universe is trying to show you that it's OK to feel your authentic thoughts. Love will happen when it happens; until then, you feel just fine about it all. Nice going, Aries.

2. Libra

rand311766527, Tais Bernabe, Sylwia Design, Getty Images | Canva Pro

Advertisement

If there's a sign to pick up from the universe during December 12's transit, Venus opposite Mars, it's the idea you need not overthink things. Ah, easier said than done, you may add, and yet, you've come to see that for all of your worrying and ruminating, only a few things stay true, and those are the things worth caring about.

Because Venus opposite Mars presents us with trying times, you may feel like you're being tested or forced to act. Much of this transit's influence works on your love life. Perhaps you've been nitpicking your partner, and on Thursday, you realize there is no need to act that way.

Here's an opportunity for you to get it right, Libra. You like being right, but you won't push too hard. Instead, you'll use your kindest words to back up your sweetest actions. With Venus opposite Mars at your side, you'll solve all the problems and get back to love, which is what makes you feel the most comfortable.

Advertisement

3. Sagittarius

rand311766527, Tais Bernabe, Sylwia Design, Getty Images | Canva Pro

Venus opposite Mars shows you, Sagittarius, that in your world, anything is possible. You are the one who runs the show here. You get a surprise sign from the universe simply to mix things up a bit.

Thanks to Venus opposite Mars, you think you are in total control. The universe shows you that it still has a few unexpected tricks up its sleeve in terms of love and romance. This is a big shock to you, as you did not see love coming your way.

Advertisement

And yet, it appears you're in line for something very romantic. Venus opposite Mars reminds you of how you've shunned love because you don't want to be hurt. If you give up that protective suit of armor, you might find that falling in love again is not such a terrible thing. (Hint: it's a fantastic thing.)

4. Capricorn

rand311766527, Tais Bernabe, Sylwia Design, Getty Images | Canva Pro

Advertisement

During Venus opposite Mars on December 12, not only are you about to get what you want but whatever you want also happens to be something your romantic partner wants even though the two of you haven't discussed it together.

Relationship stuff is not about battle but about communication. What you'll get as a sign from the universe on this day is that communication is perfect when the timing is perfect, as it is on Thursday.

The opposing nature of this Venus opposite Mars transit is what gets you moving; it's fluid and forceful. There is nothing stagnant about this transit, nor is there anything firm about how you communicate, either. You are there to make things right, and the universe supports you in love, romance, and relationships.

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.