Struggle Ends For 3 Zodiac Signs On December 6, 2024

If you've been struggling with something longer than you feel necessary, welcome in the astrological transit of Moon trine Jupiter, as it will be many people's shining star on December 6, 2024.

It's all positive vibes and hopeful possibilities whenever Moon trine Jupiter is in town, as Jupiter tends to bring back the idea that we really can have a beautiful life as long as we believe we can. This is simple math for three zodiac signs. We want to be happy, and we want no more to do with this nagging struggle we've upheld for so long.

And it happens, just like that ... we're able to see our struggles very, very clearly, and what takes place is a natural letting go process. They say, "To heal it, we must feel it," which holds for Moon trine Jupiter. Friday, we feel it, and thus, we heal ourselves. Struggles can fade away now.

Struggle ends for three zodiac signs on December 6, 2024:

1. Taurus

cundra, Ganna Sereda from Anna_leni | Canva Pro

This day comes with all kinds of wake-up calls for you, Taurus, and that implies that you need to take a good, long look at yourself to see what you can improve upon and what you've been doing right. You know that certain behaviors in your life cause you grief, and you are determined to rid yourself of them by year's end.

Due to the presence of the Moon trine Jupiter, you'll find it easier to confront your demons than you thought possible, and it's the only way you'll reach the success you crave. What you've held on to has caused you to struggle, and enough is enough.

December 6 presents a situation that lets you know in no uncertain terms that this one's on you. You can continue with the same old struggle or cut it off at the pass. You are so strong and determined that with Moon trine Jupiter as your backbone on this day, success is in the bag.

2. Sagittarius

cundra, Ganna Sereda from Anna_leni | Canva Pro

Moon trine Jupiter is a Sagittarius dream come true, and so if you've been waiting for the right day to start believing in yourself all the way, then this is the day it all starts for you. Generally speaking, you know this already; you have been struggling with what you know is unnecessary, so all you need is a start date to begin your transformation.

You've come to see that the struggle you've been going through definitely is not something that must take over your entire life. You could give your entire life to it, it's true, but why would you want to waste another precious second of your time?

You crave freedom and independence, and the only thing stopping you from reaching this goal is the fear of it not happening. That's in your mind, Sagittarius; Moon trine Jupiter helps you change your thoughts about success. Can you break free from the struggle that holds you back? Of course, you can ... and you know it.

3. Pisces

cundra, Ganna Sereda from Anna_leni | Canva Pro

One of the things you've been struggling with is the perception that comes to you from social media. You've realized that just because you read it online doesn't mean that's what's happening out there. Moon trine Jupiter is good for clearing this kind of thing up.

You've struggled with the idea that what you read is what is real, and that's a worthless struggle and one you get to the bottom of. The world isn't as hateful and terror-filled as you are being told it is, and the second you give up your addiction to social media, you free yourself to live your life ... as you.

Life becomes much better for you, Pisces, and so much of it takes place because this is who you are. You are not this terrified person who wants to hide; you are life-affirming, brave, and creative. Moon trine Jupiter reminds you of who you are, and for that, you are grateful.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.