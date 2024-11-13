The One-Card Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On November 14

Each zodiac sign's daily tarot card horoscope is here for November 14, 2024. Let's see how the Moon entering Taurus reveals its energy for us today.

We are just one day away from a powerful Full Moon, which means it's time to clear away the things in life that we no longer want or need. Since Taurus deals with material things, this is the perfect week to declutter closets, old clothes, purses, bags, and shoes and make room for new items that fit your current aesthetic preferences.

Advertisement

Let's see what the cards show for you for Thursday.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Tarot horoscope for each zodiac sign on November 14, 2024:

Advertisement

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: The Lovers, reversed

Learn to put yourself first and to trust that if something is meant to be, it will be. Relationships can be work but there are times when the only thing left to do is let go.

Today, surrender a relationship or certain emotions to the universe. Allow life to happen organically. Let the chips fall where they may.

Advertisement

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Ace of Pentacles, reversed

You can replace money, but you can't replace time. Today, financial worries can create a sense of alarm, but overthinking won't necessarily help the situation. Do work that makes a difference instead of becoming fixated on your ideas or concerns.

Advertisement

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Five of Wands, reversed

Things are looking up for you, Gemini. This tarot card denotes a season of harmony, unity and peace. You may have endured a bit of strife leading you to believe that this is how a situation will always be. How nice it will feel when tension resolves itself. Life gets sweeter now for you.

Advertisement

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Seven of Cups

Roll up your sleeves, Cancer. It's time to make dreams become a reality. Are you ready to convert a vision into reality? What do you need to make this happen? How much time and where? This is your Day one, Cancer. It's time to get started.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Seven of Pentacles, reversed

Multitasking is not for everyone. Doing too many things at one time can cause you to be distracted and not excel at a single task. What can you prioritize today? How might you find time to do your best work by block-scheduling errands and removing barriers to productivity?

Advertisement

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: The Chariot

Trust the process. All successful people have gone through moments where they felt they could not go on. If you feel the tension that comes with hard work, trust that perseverance and commitment will help you get through this challenging time.

If you're starting something new, embrace the idea that your efforts will come with challenges, and if you commit now, you'll likely make it to the finish line.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Eight of Wands, reversed

Patience is a virtue, which means it has to be worked on each day. Today, this tarot card indicates the need to exercise patience, but you may not want to.

Ask yourself how prior experiences taught you to value patience. What can you do to keep your emotions in check and avoid feeling anger or intense emotions that spiral out of control?

Advertisement

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune

Do you want your luck to improve? Sometimes you have to go out and create luck for yourself. Take an inventory of your choices.

How do they align with what you want right now? Are you sending mixed signals into the universe? If so, make a chance to improve fortune and create the life you want.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Nine of Wands

Hope is alive and well. Loneliness can blind you and leave you thinking that everything is at a loss. This tarot card is letting you know that every situation you face has a silver lining.

You may not see it right now, but it's there. It takes time to adjust your mindset and outlook. When you start to view things in a positive light, life and everything else begins to change in your favor.

Advertisement

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Temperance

Fear is a powerful emotion. It can alter your chemistry and change your point of view. Are you in fear mode today? Do you prefer to be driven by your emotions or do you want to take charge of your future and act despite what you feel right now? Each option is available to you, and it's up to you to decide.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Ace of Wands, reversed

What does the future appear to be for you? Do you see good things or worry about it today? Talking about your concerns can give you insight into what needs to be done to make the new year the best it can be. Who might you talk to that can help you plan? What resources do you need?

Advertisement

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Page of Pentacles, reversed

Today's tarot card is a warning that there could be a delay in getting what you want accomplished. Sometimes, you can prevent a setback, but this time, you may need to roll with it. What can you put into place for plan b? What might be your next best option?

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a practical astrologer.