5 Zodiac Signs With Very Good Horoscopes On November 11, 2024

Five zodiac signs experience a very good horoscope on November 11, 2024. On Monday, Venus will enter Capricorn, causing the collective to suddenly feel very strongly about long-term commitments in love (and other areas of life) instead of short-term pleasure adventures.

Neptune, retrograde conjunct Moon in Pisces, is also here to act as a beneficial force, reminding us that what's creative genius and what's not may be difficult to determine at first glance. But if you trust your instincts, you will know which inspiration can lead to gold. Journal the ideas that come to you, which will help you preserve and incubate them later.

Finally, Mars in Leo is here as a clarion call, urging us not to stay small or allow anyone to tell us that our dreams are unrealistic. If something was ever accomplished once, why not again?

Besides, someone put a human on the moon for the first time, so maybe you will be the first person to do something in your professional space. It's not as far-fetched as some may believe it is. Now, let's focus on Leo, Cancer, Virgo, Aries, and Sagittarius.

Five zodiac signs with very good horoscopes on November 11, 2024:

1. Leo

Most compatible zodiac sign for Leo on Monday: Leo

Best time of the day for Leo: 9 p.m.

Leo, your horoscope for Monday is all about knowing who you are in your heart and not allowing the world to tell you otherwise. If you can ground yourself in this inner knowledge, you will discover that the cosmic forces make it so that there's nothing you can't accomplish and nowhere you can't go as long as you put your mind to it.

You are also encouraged to journal about the red flags that you may have noticed within yourself. Sometimes, the only way to break conditioned beliefs and generational trauma is to recognize the wrong teachings that have infiltrated your subconscious mind. That's the only way you will embrace the world's beauty without being afraid of its diversity.

2. Cancer

Most compatible zodiac sign for Cancer on Monday: Cancer

Best time of the day for Cancer: 3 p.m.

Cancer, your horoscope on Monday has a beautiful feel to it. As the day progresses, the energy will grow, too, and your blessings will unfurl. So don't be surprised if the day suddenly becomes more and more fortunate for you with every passing hour.

You are also encouraged to have heartfelt conversations with the people who matter the most to you. Whether this is solving a conflict, expressing gratitude, being there for each other in times of need, or simply having fun together and sharing something positive, everything will add to something extraordinary!

3. Virgo

Most compatible zodiac sign for Virgo on Monday: Capricorn

Best time of the day for Virgo: 2 p.m.

Virgo, your horoscope on Monday has a beautiful feel to it. Yet this blessing is only meant for you. So choose your company wisely and set healthy boundaries lest energy vampires try snatching what's not meant for them.

You are also encouraged to keep your secrets close to your chest and not feel guilty about it. Your privacy is your own, and you have every right to it. Some of you will benefit from doing your taxes and accounts on this day, too, because this energy will positively influence your finances. Budgeting for a future goal is also indicated here.

4. Aries

Most compatible zodiac sign for Aries on Monday: Pisces

Best time of the day for Aries: 9 a.m.

Aries, your horoscope for Monday is all about knowing the right path for you and trusting the processes and plans you have set in place. They may not make sense to everyone else, but that's okay. It's not their path but yours. As long as you trust this inner knowing, your blessings will continue to unfold, and your intuition will nudge you in the right direction.

Some of you will also benefit from thinking deeply about your given name on this day. Names have power; your name can be a blessing or a bane. It's up to you to decide which path makes sense for you, especially if you are getting married and are considering a name change.

5. Sagittarius

Most compatible zodiac sign for Sagittarius on Monday: Taurus

Best time of the day for Sagittarius: 8 p.m.

Sagittarius, your horoscope on Monday is very good. You are encouraged to take it slow and steady on this day so you can bask in the glow of this cosmic boon. It will rejuvenate your heart and bring you peace.

You are also encouraged to set strong boundaries and not allow anyone to bring drama to you on this day. Having heartfelt conversations with your loved ones is also indicated here to share your blessings with those who mean the most to you.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.