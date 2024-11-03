3 Chinese Zodiac Signs Get Help With Their Finances The Week Of November 4 - 10, 2024

Three Chinese zodiac signs attract financial success the week of November under the influence of the Waxing Moon, a moon phase that's prime for attracting money, prosperity, and abundance.

This week's I Ching hexagram of success is Fire over Mountain (#56) changing to Earth over Wind (#46). It reminds us that getting out of our comfort zone is absolutely essential to find success. After all, success is always something earned through dedication, effort, and the desire to grow and transform. Yet, everything has its own time and pace, so patience is key.

Three Chinese zodiac signs get help with their finances between November 4 - 10, 2024:

1. Horse

Horse, you will have extraordinary financial success this week. Just remember to protect yourself from the evil eye of anyone who gets envious anytime you succeed.

Specific areas of financial success for Horse:

Those of you who work in education will find success this week, as will anyone raising money for charity. You are encouraged to allow your heart to guide you, which will draw abundance to you without any terms and conditions.

Remedies for financial blocks for Horse:

Keep an eye out for anyone taking advantage of you or your income. You've worked hard for what you have, and while generosity is in your nature, your tendency for extravagance can lead to prying, jealous eyes.

Power color to attract money for Horse :

Gold is Horse's power color of the week. Write your intentions in plain language on white paper and place it inside a golden envelope. This will help you lean into the good energy that is here for you.

2. Goat

Goat, you will have a lot of financial success this week! So look forward to great joy, happiness, and celebrations. You deserve this!

Specific areas of financial success for Goat:

Those of you who work with financial matters, whether as accountants, finance lawyers, stock brokers, or consultants, will have extraordinary success this week. Others will experience this good fortune in the area of personal finances and budgeting. You may suddenly realize you have what you need to fulfill one of your bucket list dreams!

Remedies for financial blocks for Goat:

If you have experienced blocks in your finances in the last few weeks or months, you may benefit from an astrological ritual honoring the Sun. Working with a shaman is definitely indicated here. But you can DIY the ritual by setting strong intentions and figuring out which ingredients resonate with those inner needs.

Power color to attract money for Goat:

Your power color for the week is black. Writing in a black journal will allow you to conserve your energy and lean into your inner power.

3. Pig

Pig, you will have a successful financial week! Just watch out for energy vampires coming for your good luck.

Specific areas of financial success for Pig:

Working on something creative and handmade is a great vehicle for financial success this week, and this positive energy will continue into the next few weeks. Trust your creativity and don't allow peer pressure to sink your ship.

Remedies for financial blocks for Pig:

Any blocks to good fortune stem from fake supporters or certain toxic people who ago out of their way to prevent you from succeeding. Try keeping word of your success close to your chest — they can't sabotage what they don't know.

Power color to attract money for Pig:

Your power color for the week is red, especially when you wear red pieces of clothing.

