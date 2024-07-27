4 Worst Types Of Energy Vampires In Your Life
They're abusing your spirit.
The most widespread human activity on this planet is not what you think. What human beings do most, everywhere, anytime, is stealing other human beings' vital energy. As many Eastern healing arts and medicine (Traditional Chinese Medicine, Ayurveda, etc.) describe, we are mainly made of energy, in different levels of density (we have 7 bodies, or energy fields around our physical body). Every day, we burn some of it, a little or a great deal of it, depending on our lifestyle, activities, mental state, and relationships. So we need to refill our stock every day, or we end up depleted and sick, not to mention dead.
When we don’t know how to refill our energy stock healthily and naturally, we steal it from others. That's what we learn to do as kids; our first practicing targets are our parents. Human beings are entangled in this ongoing struggle and subconscious competition that explains many behaviors, situations, and conflicts.
When we grow up, we are supposed to learn how to let go of the techniques to steal energy. It is not always the case though, and some people become masters at it, and it becomes outright abuse. Problem: the victims are ... victims. Being depleted leads to a series of unpleasant to dangerous consequences for health on all levels.
It is therefore extremely important to know how to recognize those techniques around us, and to know who uses them. Many books have been written on that topic and I recommend you read a few. My favorite is The Celestine Prophecy, a milestone book authored by James Redfield. In that book, he describes four mechanisms of energy stealing. My practice as an energy therapist brought me to verify those mechanisms.
Here are the 4 worst types of energy vampires in your life:
1. The intimidator
Gets others’ energy by threatening, either verbally or physically, oppressing, imposing, and even beating up people. Fear empties the Kidneys meridian, where we stock our vital energy, and where is stored our original (= transmitted by our lineage) energy. The intimidator triggers fear, and then just has to collect the energy that leaks violently and completely from his victim.
How do people end up interacting and developing relationships with someone like this? Studies found that 40% of their respondents had dealt with abuse by young adulthood, so the chances are that this isn't the first time you've dealt with a toxic person like this.
Pexels / Alex Green
2. The interrogator
Gets others’ energy by questioning everything all the time. Children subconsciously use that technique. Adults use it out of excessive curiosity, and jealousy, to find the flaws and better belittle or criticize.
That mechanism empties the Earth Element (Stomach and Spleen meridians), which regulates self-confidence, the Gall Bladder meridian (focus, imagination, reflection), and the Heart meridian (interaction with others) because personal boundaries are violated.
3. The aloof person
Gets others’ energy by looking indifferent, withdrawn, mysterious, or secretive, which leads others to exhaust themselves trying to get their attention, wondering what is going on, and feeling guilty. That technique drains the Earth Element (self-confidence, anxiety/Spleen.)
4. The "poor me"
Gets others’ energy by complaining, telling you all the horrible things that happened/are happening/will happen to them, and making you believe it is partly your fault unless you help them. While writing that article, I can visualize you putting names on each profile (“That is exactly my partner!” “Oh yes, my mother always does that!…”). Very well, because that was my goal. Learn how to recognize the energy thieves, young and old.
But now, think about your profile. Do you recognize yourself in one (or more) of these descriptions? If the answer is yes, it is time to change your behavior. Your relationships will benefit wonderfully. Our energy fields constantly mingle, intertwine, and influence each other. Help yourself, and help others by gorging yourself with energy without stealing it.
If you think you may be experiencing depression or anxiety as a result of ongoing emotional abuse, you are not alone. Domestic abuse can happen to anyone and is not a reflection of who you are or anything you've done wrong. If you feel as though you may be in danger, there is support available 24/7/365 through the National Domestic Violence Hotline by calling 1-800-799-7233. If you’re unable to speak safely, text LOVEIS to 1-866-331-9474.
Anne Cossé is a Certified Acupressure Practitioner and the author of Sleep Better, Safe & Easy Relief with Self-Acupressure, and Facial Rejuvenation Acupressure: Look 10 Years Younger.