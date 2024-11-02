5 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attracting Luck And Good Fortune From November 4 - 10, 2024

What you love will bring you luck the week of November 4, with five Chinese zodiac signs being the luckiest of them all — though all signs are encouraged to find strength and luck within.

The I Ching hexagram of luck this week is Fire over Thunder (#21) changing to Earth over Lake (#19). It reminds us that luck can often feel like a tough lesson. You need to determine how it will benefit you before tapping into it to avoid fleeting luck from gracing your life only to disappear just as quickly.

Journal your thoughts on the occurrences in your everyday life this week. What do you observe? What do you think is being revealed through the signs and synchronicities? You will see the patterns and understand your luck. Only beautiful experiences await those willing to walk this mysterious path of discovery.

You are also encouraged to look within yourself because you may be overlooking some form of luck that already exists within, such as a gift or talent waiting to be nurtured. What will you do when you know this?

Five luckiest Chinese zodiac signs attracting good fortune the week of November 4 - 10, 2024

1. Goat

Goat, you will find luck in the most unexpected places while simply living your life. Pay attention to the signs and synchronicities around you, which will lead you straight to this luck. This doesn't just have to be odd experiences that turn lucky for you. Someone may offer an odd bit of advice that turns out to be pure gold.

Your luck this week will lead you to great opportunities with the power to change the course of your life, so honor this luck and don't get hung up on the strangeness.

The colors green, purple, and red will be lucky for you this week.

2. Pig

Pig, your luck this week is directly tied to any competitions you enter or sweepstakes you take part in. As long as your heart is in it, luck will favor you. So go for it and don't hold back!

You can increase your chances by reminding yourself of all the times in the past when you won something unexpectedly. That will give you the faith to trust this luck and not block the flow.

The color indigo will be lucky for you this week.

3. Horse

Horse, your luck will come to you from divine or spiritual sources this week. Whether you believe in conventional religion or unconventional forms of spirituality and universal peace, your luck will introduce people, opportunities, and love into your life to help you find the strength to walk on your chosen path.

If you feel called to, now's a great time to cleanse your energetic field with a bathing or candle ritual to set strong intentions.

The color orange will be lucky for you this week.

4. Rabbit

Rabbit, your luck this week will stem from your relationship with your friends. If they are truly best friends, this luck will come to you in the form of them watching out for you and having your back in situations where it is necessary.

If that's not the case, then this luck will still inadvertently bring something positive to you through those friend connections, and you are encouraged to be aware of red flags.

The colors green, blue, and purple will be lucky for you this week.

5. Ox

Ox, your luck this week is so sweet that you will not want the week to end! For some of you, this luck will come to you directly through your love life. But for others, this will come in the form of opportunities you have been eagerly waiting for but did not know if you would ever receive.

Celebrate when you experience this good luck so the path of positive flow remains open, which will also indirectly bless your loved ones and those you associate with.

The colors green and purple will be lucky for you this week.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.