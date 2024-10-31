What Each Zodiac Sign Needs To Know About November 1, Per A Tarot Card Reader

Each zodiac sign’s tarot card horoscope for Friday, November 1, 2024, reveals how the New Moon in Scorpio brings a download of information into your life. Scorpio is the sign of transformation and change, and in the tarot, it also represents overcoming desires that lead to self-destruction.

Today's message is clear: self-control. We can master our lives with improved focus and clarity, even when life feels uncertain. Let’s see what each zodiac sign’s tarot card reading says about this Thursday.

Your zodiac sign's daily tarot horoscope for Friday, November 01, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

You are a powerhouse, Aries, but you can't change everything even if you want to. Today, you must go with the flow and follow the rules.

If you desire change, you may need to work outside of the existing structures. This means innovation and fresh ideas. Get to work.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Page of Pentacles

Your practical and pragmatic personality serves you well now. It's important to focus on what you must do and how you want the outcome.

You could lose sight of the goal for the sake of the journey, Taurus. Stick to facts and outcomes. Try to follow the path you've set for yourself to reach success.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Four of Pentacles

Nice job, Gemini. You've been doing everything you knew you could do. Saving money when and where you can. Spending wisely.

Now, those results start to show up in your bank account. It's a great feeling, isn't it? Great work!

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Two of Wands

Planning is such a great skill to have. You may need to front-load your time to get things in order and then whiz through a project or event in the future.

The time is dedicated to sitting down and figuring out what you'll do now and when you can feel over the top, but trust the process. If it works for others, it will work for you too.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Wands

A new opportunity is on the horizon. It's always flattering when something good comes your way. But before you change your life to make room for this open door, ensure it's what you want. Does it match your goals and dreams?

Are you excited that you are being offered something, and that's why you desire it? Even if it is a wonderful chance, will you feel happy going this route if it's not meant for you?

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Eight of Wands, reversed

Things not growing or going how you'd like? A lack of progress could mean it's time to update your system. If you're not losing weight, change something in your diet.

Try something new. If you're not getting the same outcome of a task, consider each detail to figure out what you can do better. It will improve. Give things time, but don't rest and wait for it to happen.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Three of Pentacles, reversed

Sometimes, people don't like each other for no reason at all. Rejection can hurt when you've done nothing to cause it. It's not always about you, though, Libra.

Sometimes, being ignored is more about how someone else feels. You may want to focus on people and places that receive you better and wipe that experience from your mind.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Knight of Cups, reversed

Good relationships are built; they don't just happen. If you are doing all the work in a partnership, consider asking the other person what they would like to see in the future.

Assuming isn't helpful. Have hard conversations and see what is revealed when you exchange thoughts, ideas, feelings, and relationship goals.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Two of Cups

When you've met 'the one,' you can tell because there's something about how you think that clicks. You can connect on a deep, soul level.

You see the world from a bright and beautiful perspective that fuels each other's interests and desires beyond what's physical.

Today, you may meet a soulmate or person whose purpose matches yours, and it will feel like kismet.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Strength

It takes courage to have high goals for your relationships and to believe you can have authentically real friendships. Today, you may need to take the high road and kindly choose people with the same values.

Peer pressure to be liked can be hard to ignore, but choosing a path that makes you happiest in the long run is best.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Tower

All things, both good and bad, change and have an endpoint. Today, you may face a challenge that feels like it will never stop, but watch how the tension fades into calmness.

Nothing hurtful will come out of a difficulty. So be patient and wait for things to subside. Life will feel much better when you focus on the light at the end of the dark tunnel.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The World

Delaying happiness is not easy, but look at you, Pisces. You're dedicated to your work and your professional career, academic studies, and other disciplines because you know it will pay off for you. You are so dedicated, and that is something worthy of admiring in yourself.

Aria Gmitter isYourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a practical astrologer.