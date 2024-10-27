What Each Zodiac Sign Needs To Know About October 28, Per A Tarot Card Reader

Each zodiac sign's daily horoscope for October 28, 2024, brings insight and clarity when the planets are busy communicating various messages affecting us down below.

On Monday, the Moon will spend the day in steadfast, meticulous, and grounded Virgo, which means we want to get things done without wasting time on silly things. However, Mars and the Moon meet up with several planets, which may mean a few distractions and delays.

No worries for us, though. According to our collective tarot card for all zodiac signs, The Hermit, our strength comes from within. So, if you feel distracted at work, reconnect with your why and what you desire to do today. Listening to our hearts on Monday will make a dynamic cosmic day smoother. Now, on to the rest of our tarot card reading for each zodiac sign.

Learn what your zodiac sign needs to know from your October 28, 2024 tarot card reading.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The High Priestess

Did you listen to your intuition or go against it? Today, heeding your inner voice and its warnings is important. You may experience emotional conflicts when trying to decide what to do.

Doing things that match your internal compass requires courage and bravery. You're an Aries, though. You'll ace this, even if it feels scary right now.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Nine of Pentacles

When was the last time you did something that made you feel relaxed and at ease? Today's tarot card, Nine of Pentacles, turns your attention toward luxuries and the finer things in life.

Enjoying something you love doesn't have to cost a lot of money. You can go for a walk and have a picnic at the park. You can stroll along the beach or ride in your car jamming to tunes. Enjoy your life, Taurus!

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Two of Swords

What decision are you not making out of fear? You might not like choosing one thing over another. FOMO can feel real to you right now.

What does closing a door mean to you? Are you concerned you'll regret your choice? No decision is also a decision, Gemini. What can you do to make this a decision you're confident of? Think through your process and then take action.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Ten of Cups, reversed

How connected are you to your friends and family? Life can become super busy, and then suddenly, it's been days, weeks, sometimes months or years since you've spoken to a cousin or grandparent.

Today, the phone can feel heavy, but pick it up and call someone you care about. Breaking the ice is the hardest part, but you can do it. Who knows? Maybe that person wanted to hear from you.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Three of Swords

Betrayal comes in many forms, and it's important to discuss your boundaries before they are crossed. Do you have something you want to address with your partner before it's too late?

Bringing up tough topics is much easier to navigate when the tension of a problem isn't there. Consider sharing thoughts about your needs when the timing feels right for you both.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Cups, reversed

You want to feel like your life is lived authentically, Virgo. So when you sense what you are about to do doesn't feel right, that's the time to act, not later.

Today, choose the higher road for yourself. You're the gatekeeper of your choices. Make sure that each decision matches the path you're meant to be on.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Pentacles

This card is about income and wealth building, Libra. So, are you hoping to cash in on a project? Money is coming to you in unexpected ways this week. Start to set the foundation for financial gains.

Put in the work that you know will give you the best outcomes. Sometimes, busy work feels fun because it's what you enjoy most, but focus solely on profitability for now.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Knight of Wands, reversed

Where are you headed career-wise? You might not know right now. Transitions can be tough to navigate without some type of compass. Take a free career quiz to find out where you score.

If you're an alumnus of a college or university, check out their career center to see if an advisor can give you professional career advice to brush up on your resume or work on interview skills.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: King of Swords, reversed

You can see abuse of power a mile away, Sagittarius. So, when you meet someone who seems to name-drop or toss around their authority, it hurts your heart. As a Sag, you may even want to call them out.

A person who is set on being bossy may not accept rebuking easily. Consider your method of confrontation wisely. Why add salt to an open wound when you see it?

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Queen of Wands

You're the star of the show today, Capricorn. Your confidence can be seen miles away. You are influencing people in all the right ways, and what you'll be able to accomplish today is astounding.

If you have a big dream to pursue, today's seed-planting time. You will reap a hearty harvest! Go get what you want from life. Today is your day.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Two of Pentacles, reversed

Do you have wiggle room in your budget to buy things you want in life? Today's tarot card indicates a need to act frugally even if you feel pretty confident that life is finally sweet for you.

You may not have a budget; now is the perfect time to decide how much you'll spend on fun, food, and other activities to stay on track and not get into debt unexpectedly.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: King of Cups

Being generous is beautiful; sometimes, you may want to give so much more. Your kind and caring nature can easily become an obsession today. It's great that you believe in the power of abundance.

You get what you give, right, Pisces? However, there's a need to find a balance in this art. Try to dance the line as best as you can.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a practical astrologer.