5 Zodiac Signs With Amazing Horoscopes On October 26, 2024

Saturday, October 26, 2024, astrology reveals the five zodiac signs with amazing horoscopes — Aries, Pisces, Leo, Cancer, and Capricorn. But the rest are encouraged to live true to themselves, too!

With Mars in Cancer standing out on Saturday, you will benefit whenever you trust your gut and take action, whether to steer away from a red flag or to go toward something that sparkles like good luck.

Trust yourself! Moon in Leo adds a second layer to this message by helping us embrace our inner power if we shut away all the voices outside and all the external influences and truly ask ourselves what we truly want.

Finally, Mercury in Scorpio calls on you to bring out your detective side from deep inside. Don't just settle for surface-level knowledge. Dig deeper, and you will find many treasures waiting for you.

Five zodiac signs with amazing horoscopes on October 26, 2024:

1. Aries

Most compatible zodiac sign for Aries on Saturday: Leo

Best time of the day for Aries: 8 p.m.

Aries, your horoscope for Saturday highlights the need to strike a balance between growth and comfort. You want to express yourself fully without limitations, engaging with new people and circumstances.

Dance to your heart's content on Saturday and move freely. When you do, you find tremendous joy and freedom. This will make growing and facing the restrictions of a growth curve easier to experience.

2. Pisces

Most compatible zodiac sign for Pisces on Saturday: other Pisces

Best time of the day for Pisces: 11 a.m.

Pisces, your horoscope on Saturday has a sparkling quality to it. Some of you may wake up with a glow-up. Others will feel as if you have become more attractive to the collective overnight, with energy vampires drawn to you like never before.

Protect your energy by setting healthy boundaries or working with crystals like Black Obsidian and Black Tourmaline. You are also encouraged to practice self-care, especially by caring for your hair, whether on your head or the rest of your body. Body positivity is also indicated here so you can embrace what's natural about yourself.

3. Leo

Most compatible zodiac sign for Leo on Saturday: Aries

Best time of the day for Leo: 12 p.m.

Leo, your horoscope for Saturday is like a blank slate. You can choose what you do, and the cosmic forces will support you. Just remember: positivity will draw positives to you, and negativity will do the same. Everything will be fine if you focus on what's truly important to you.

You are also reminded that your manifestation powers are strong today. So, if you want to bring any specific wishes to life, now's the time to say them aloud or do a manifestation ritual to engage with this ability.

4. Cancer

Most compatible zodiac sign for Cancer on Saturday: other Cancers

Best time of the day for Cancer: 3 p.m.

Cancer, you will feel at the top of the world on Saturday, especially if you go outside and engage with people. This can be during outdoorsy events or even at a bar or pub where you dance to your heart's content.

You are also encouraged to carve out at least half an hour for a calming, meditative practice. Put on some good music, maybe light some incense, then find silence. The insights you discover will be surprising and deep.

5. Capricorn

Most compatible zodiac sign for Capricorn on Saturday: Scorpio

Best time of the day for Capricorn: 5 - 9 p.m.

Capricorn, your horoscope on Saturday has a mixed energy to it. On the one hand, you will succeed like never before. But on the other hand, you may feel as if you are living a life that's not truly what you want.

This is not a true transition period, though it will feel like one because of Scorpio Season. It will give you a taste of what it feels like to have true power over your life and question whether you are living according to yourself or by somebody else's dreams and goals. The insights will turn on the spark within you.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.