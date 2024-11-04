Relationships Improve For 5 Zodiac Signs Before November 10 Now That Mercury, Mars, And Juno Have Changed Signs

The week of November 4 allows you to settle into the recent energy shifts of Mercury, Juno, and Mars all changing zodiac signs over the weekend. This will become especially important in romance for five zodiac signs whose relationships improve with more focused motivation to make changes.

As you give yourself space to see what these energetic shifts mean for you, the Scorpio Sun will harmoniously align with retrograde Saturn in Pisces on Monday, November 4, helping you reconsider the importance of commitment — not just in your relationship, but with yourself. The Scorpio Sun prompts you to take action based on the truth, which is what retrograde Saturn in Pisces reveals.

You can use the energy of Mercury, Juno, and Mars to your advantage, so while this will be a time of processing, it produces some surprising results. This is especially true with the First Quarter Moon in Aquarius on Saturday, November 9, suggesting that you may be breaking free from expectations, opinions, and inner fears. You may find yourself acting in unexpected ways as you realize true progress requires going all-in.

Answers never reveal themselves when you’re keeping other options open, so allow yourself to commit to where you are now and you may just realize that it is where you are destined to be.

Relationships improve for five zodiac signs before November 10, 2024

1. Leo

The First Quarter Moon in Aquarius on Saturday, November 9, offers you a chance to take action toward romantic new beginnings, dear Leo. This doesn’t necessarily have to be a new relationship or love (though the Moon does support it), but rather a fresh new chapter in which you can finally feel you are making progress. With Scorpio's energy activating your home sector, this may involve moving in, meeting family, or even understanding how healthy love can help you heal your wounds.

While the New Moon is about setting intentions for what you want, the First Quarter Moon represents taking action to manifest your desires. This isn’t a time for waiting around by the phone or hoping your partner will make a suggestion for a date night. Instead, this is about you taking a step toward achieving all you dream of.

The energy of the First Quarter Moon in Aquarius allows you to figure out how to improve challenging matters in an existing relationship and take action toward doing so. With the focus on your romantic house, try to create opportunities to spend more time with your partner (or schedule that first date if you’re single).

Action isn’t only about what you do, but also about what you create. Often, it’s simply creating the space for love in your life allowing positive shifts in your favor. You are naturally focused and motivated when it comes to your romantic life, so seize that energy and take any action from your heart when it comes to love.

2. Taurus

New beginnings often arrive when you least expect them, dear Taurus, but that is what makes them so special. There will be an interesting play of energy in your romantic life as the Scorpio Sun aligns with retrograde Saturn in Pisces on Monday, November 4. While the Sun is in your romantic house, Saturn has been in your house of wishes, friends, and personal relationships, helping you learn important lessons to discover the greater meaning of your life.

As the Sun and Saturn unite, you may discover that someone you thought of only as a friend has much deeper intentions for you. This embodies the lessons of learning to allow yourself to be flexible, go deeper into your relationship, and decide with what you really want from love so that you can let the truth guide you into your romantic destiny.

If you are already in an existing relationship, then the energy of the Sun and Saturn could create a beautiful space to embrace all the joy and love you’ve created in your life, helping you overcome past challenges, take more responsibility for any difficulties, and enjoy more positive moments with all of those who are important to you. There is always something to learn, and by allowing yourself to learn more about how you’ve approached your relationship in the past, you can start making changes that benefit your romantic connection.

If you've been relunctant to merge your romantic relationship and your circle of friends, you will start seeing positive developments. When you can truly allow yourself to receive all the positivity and joy you have created in your life, you will learn that you never had to keep any aspects of your life separate or even or fear progressing your relationship to the next level.

3. Virgo

Communication is key when it comes to love, Virgo, but you are also about to see just how quickly matters can improve once you change how you show up. You've been focused on communicating more from your emotions than your logical mind recently, and while it hasn’t always been easy, it seems that you are about to see the rewards of your efforts.

On Monday, November 4, the Scorpio Sun will align with retrograde Saturn in Pisces, activating your houses of love, communication, and understanding. This should help you receive confirmation of the positive things that ensue from communicating your emotional needs and letting your partner fully into your inner world.

The Scorpio Sun invites you to be more proactive in how you speak about and understand what is happening within your relationship and what your partner shares with you. But retrograde Saturn in Pisces is testing your commitment to love, ensuring that your actions align with your desires. As the two merge, you will be in a more emotional space, but rather than feeling heavy or overwhelming, it will feel safe.

Rather than just taking charge, you will allow your partner to see you in a softer and more vulnerable light, encouraging them to step up to become the partner you’ve always needed. Just remember that the space you create will heavily affect the improvements you see in your relationship, so try to reflect more on your emotions rather than any thoughts or plans you’ve been clinging to.

4. Libra

You are being urged to take action toward manifesting all that you have ever dreamed of when it comes to romance, sweet Libra. The First Quarter Moon in Aquarius activates your house of love, long-term commitment, and marriage. While this also involves children or healing your inner child, in this case, it may be more related to whether your relationship is part of a previous cycle or connected to your highest fate.

The First Quarter Moon will help to bring clarity into your relationship, but only once you commit to your own dreams. This means, while there are beautiful possibilities for love, you may also be in the position to finally choose yourself so you can attract the relationship you really deserve.

The First Quarter Moon in Aquarius on Saturday, November 9 highlights a major decision to take action. There may be a conversation or significant proposal around this time that you may have to weigh carefully. Although it could be everything you’ve ever wanted, be mindful of any gestures that seem over-the-top or meant to silence the concerns you’ve expressed.

This is positive energy, so this is likely the situation you've been dreaming of because you now know what you truly deserve. Take your time in making any decisions and focus on your self-worth ahead of the First Quarter Moon so that whatever decision you make, you will know that it isn’t only what you deserve but that it is also part of all your dreams finally coming true.

5. Aquarius

You have been on a path of such immense growth and healing over the last few years. Make sure you're giving yourself credit for how far you’ve come.

If you've been approaching your partner with skepticism, try to take some time for yourself this week to self-validate and see how your sense of worthiness has increased through your process of self-growth. You have a beautiful opportunity in the week ahead to let yourself begin anew, not in a relationship but in how you see yourself and approach matters of the heart.

With the Scorpio Sun and retrograde Saturn in Pisces joining together, themes of worthiness and value will be on your mind. But rather than feeling (or fearing, more accurately) that this relationship doesn’t honor all of your self-work, the First Quarter Moon in Aquarius will allow you to separate wounds from truth so you have more space for love in your life.

This energy should allow you to drop some of those deep-seated fears making you question certain aspects of your relationship or that feeling of waiting for the other shoe to drop. While your romantic life has been healthy and secure, you’re still getting used to receiving genuine and consistent love. The First Quarter Moon in Aquarius will help with this as you can suddenly see the truth of your partner and relationship so there are no more blocks to receiving this love — only the bliss that arrives once you finally allow yourself to trust it.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.