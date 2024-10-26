3 Zodiac Signs Experience Fated Luck The Week Of October 28 - November 3, 2024

Fated luck will happen to three zodiac signs the week of October 28 - November 3, 2024. So, when it feels like life is suddenly too good to be true, your job isn’t to question it but to receive fate as it is exactly what you deserve.

That mentality of thinking that a job offer or a romantic relationship is too good to be true all comes down to whether you truly have embodied what you deserve. As you work on creating the foundation for your dreams, manifesting success, and honoring your path of self-growth, it’s important to fully embrace the moments when life starts to align in your favor. Your fate may feel challenging to receive because it is everything you’ve always dreamed of — but it’s not too good to be true; it is what you have always deserved.

While the week of October 28 holds immense possibilities for growth and reflection, the first three days of November bring an intense redirection and influx of new opportunities into your life. With so much occurring in such a brief period of time, it’s important to prepare to receive all that you have been working so hard to achieve.

This will begin with the New Moon in Scorpio on Friday, November 1. During this time, you will sow new beginnings based on your inner truth and embrace all the necessary changes to bring them to fruition.

Then, as Mercury shifts into Sagittarius on Saturday, November 2, just ahead of Juno’s shift into Scorpio and Mars’s entrance into Leo on Sunday, November 3, you will experience the dramatic turnaround you’ve intuitively felt coming. Receive luck and abundance with open arms, knowing you deserve everything you’ve always dreamed of.

Three zodiac signs experience fated luck the week of October 28 - November 3, 2024:

1. Pisces

Prepare for an exciting and abundant week, dear Pisces, as you are propelled forward into the life of your dreams. The Scorpio New Moon peaks in your house of luck on Friday, November 1, just before Mercury moves into Sagittarius, activating career development and progress themes.

With both transits occurring so close, you will have opportunities for new beginnings in your professional life—though they may also require you to relocate or make certain changes.

There has been a strong commitment to making your dreams come true as Saturn, the planet of responsibility and hard work, has been moving through your sign of Pisces since 2023.

Saturn always brings about positive rewards and efforts, but often, they are prolonged as you learn to dedicate yourself to showing up each day, knowing you can manifest anything you wish.

As the New Moon and Juno highlight your ongoing commitment to new beginnings, Mercury will begin to bring new opportunities and recognition to your professional life.

Try to remember that this is everything you’ve been working for, and so as dramatic turnarounds begin to occur, be sure you are fully receiving every one of the universe’s blessings.

2. Aquarius

You have an active phase coming up for both your romantic and professional life, dear Aquarius, and so it’s time to pace yourself and allow yourself to see that you deserve everything that is happening in your life.

The New Moon in Scorpio on Friday, November 1 will activate new beginnings in your professional life, bringing in greater success, and money, while Mars moving into Leo on Sunday, November 3, will help you to become more dedicated and focused on your romantic life.

While this is a time for new beginnings, it will also help you deepen your intentions, positively affect your closest relationship, or attract a brand-new person into your life.

The most important aspect as you head into a phase of luck and love is to remember to continue to focus on your self-care. You may feel as if everything is happening at once, and though it’s everything you’ve always wanted, you will still need to ground yourself so that you can fully receive everything the universe has in store for you.

Be proactive in your career by stating your goals or applying for new jobs — but also utilize those healthy boundaries you’ve been working on so that you also have the time to devote to your romantic life, whether you are in an incredible relationship already or just beginning to open yourself up to dating.

Everything is set to start improving in your life, Aquarius, so try not to overthink anything too much; instead, just smile as you know you are finally receiving all you deserve.

3. Aries

Just because it may not seem like anything is happening just yet, Aries, doesn’t mean that life could look completely different by the end of the week of October 28. You have been so focused on setting up new chapters for yourself, specifically in romance and in your home and family — that you may not have noticed the energy of life recently.

Rather than feeling like you’re getting settled or tying up loose ends from the past, you are being redirected to set new intentions and start creating the new beginning you have hoped for.

While you may be skeptical, it’s important to know and trust that everything you’re doing right now is being blessed with good luck. So have hope that what you are heading into won’t look anything like your past.

The exciting changes begin with the New Moon in Scorpio on November 1, inviting you to a new, transformative beginning. You are more open-minded, bringing opportunities for luck, abundance, and future planning. However, rather than focusing on external influences, it seems you will be basing your decisions on how you want to feel, which will intensify once Mars moves into Leo on November 3.

This creates a positive wave of energy, so trust that everything is happening for your highest good. You can embrace the beautiful life that your fate guarantees.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.