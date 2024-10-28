Relationships Improve For 5 Zodiac Signs From October 28 - November 3, 2024

Five zodiac signs will see their relationships improve the week of October 28 - November 3, 2024, thanks in large part to the Scorpio New Moon on Friday, November 1. A New Moon is always a time of new beginnings, changing priorities, and magical shifts in your relationship. But in Scorpio, this energy is intensified as you will be able to receive greater emotional fulfillment and develop a deeper bond with your partner.

Advertisement

Then, as Mercury returns to Sagittarius on Saturday, November 2, you will find yourself more open and embracing of what has brought you and your partner to this moment of a new beginning, which will make it easier to understand, accept, and not dwell on what is only distracting you from the love that you feel.

The Scorpio energetic influence will be magnified as Juno, the asteroid of marriage, shifts into this transformative water sign on Sunday, November 3, signifying an end to any sort of casual encounters and paving the way for real, life-changing, forever love.

This energy is one of overcoming obstacles, second chances, and divine encounters, which will bring greater trust and appreciation for knowing in your heart that the love meant for you will always come to fruition.

Advertisement

Relationships improve for five zodiac signs from October 28 - November 3, 2024:

1. Pisces

Twemoji | Canva

The New Moon in Scorpio on Friday, November 1, brings about a new beginning in your romantic life and encourages you to leave any remaining comfort zones. This year has carried heavy energy of possible relocation or significant travel with Jupiter in Gemini.

With Jupiter currently retrograde, you may return to a past idea or thought that allows you to seize a new romantic beginning — even if it doesn’t necessarily seem as if it’s connected to love.

Advertisement

Try to be more open and receptive to improving your relationships, even if that means a new offer, as well as those intuitive hits telling you it’s time to make a move — literally or figuratively. Pisces, the love you desire is out there, but you may have to take a chance on your dreams to find it.

The more you can open to life and trust that your soul will never lead you astray, the more you will be guided to where you are meant to be. While the Scorpio New Moon serves as a new beginning, it also brings luck and abundance to your romantic life through the choices that you allow yourself to make.

This symbolizes the energy of the Phoenix, so if you’ve been down lately about the state of your romantic life or feel done with love because of past cycles, it’s time to rise, try something new, and let yourself believe in the hope of a new beginning.

Advertisement

2. Taurus

Twemoji | Canva

Although the New Moon in Scorpio will bring about new developments in your romantic life, dear Taurus, matters of the heart will be significantly improved once Juno, the asteroid of marriage, shifts into Scorpio on Sunday, November 3.

Juno governs the agreements made in relationships, so while it does represent marriage, it also symbolizes the commitment that two people can make when they become more exclusive or when a first date is set.

Advertisement

Juno doesn’t date halfheartedly, nor does it just engage in romance casually, and so this is a time when you can feel an inner shift within yourself toward craving greater commitment in your romantic life.

Juno in Scorpio lights up your house of love, changing how you date or approach your existing relationship. This can help you focus your energy more on dating with a purpose or approaching your partner with the dreams that you have for a life together. With recent challenges behind you, it’s important to see that rough times will always occur in relationships to improve them, but how you work through them matters most.

This means letting yourself see that you and your partner are in a better space despite recent doubts. You are feeling more committed and secure in the relationship.

You also see that you don’t need to choose between your path and the relationship you’ve dreamed of. Open up your heart to love, and give it a second chance, if necessary, because the obstacles you’ve been through have only served to help you become more committed to this connection.

Advertisement

3. Cancer

Twemoji | Canva

This is an incredible time for love and romance, Cancer. You just need to allow yourself to see that the worst is now officially behind you. While it can come from a need to protect yourself, it feels like you’ve been hesitant to start being more optimistic about your romantic life or believe that the relationship you want is possible.

Advertisement

But you are going through the worst of it, so you must believe embracing the new opportunities for love in your romantic life is possible. Spend time working on positive affirmations and creating more space in your schedule for love so that, moving forward, there are no more excuses—only all of your romantic intentions are finally manifesting.

The New Moon in Scorpio on Friday, November 1, occurs in your house of commitment and marriage. Still, it joins the Sun within this water sign, along with Juno, adding to the energetic influence in just a few days.

That means in the week of October 28, the Sun, Moon, and Juno will all be aligned to bring about a new and more committed relationship in your life. While Scorpio governs over romantic commitment, it also represents your joy and happiness, so the best way to attract this new beginning in love is by living a life you love.

Instead of solely thinking about dating or pursuing dating apps, reflect on what you can do to improve your relationship and live a life you genuinely love — because you will likely be able to meet someone while you’re out creating your happiness.

Advertisement

You’ve done the work to realize that a relationship can’t be everything in your life, so part of embodying your growth is living yours, trusting you will attract the love meant for you.

4. Gemini

Twemoji | Canva

Advertisement

Allow yourself to speak from the heart, sweet Gemini. The past few months have brought many changes and a rush of busy energy, but now you must allow yourself to settle back into the life and relationship that means so much to you.

But part of that process is also discussing all that has recently arisen so that you and your partner can finally talk through everything and figure out how to move forward in a way that honors you both.

This might mean being more honest about your needs or the level of commitment that you crave. Still, it’s time to finally start opening up and sharing how you feel so you can receive confirmation that this relationship can last forever.

Mercury, the planet of communication, will shift into Sagittarius on Saturday, November 2, activating your house of relationships and bringing up the necessity for important conversations that improve your relationship. This energy invites you to be more vulnerable and emotional in your expression versus only logical.

Advertisement

However, you would also be wise to utilize Sagittarius's energy to work through any recent difficult periods or challenges. While Sagittarius is the zodiac sign that governs your romantic relationships, it also possesses the qualities of understanding, meaning, acceptance, and appreciation for the journey.

You won’t talk through important matters in your relationship by letting yourself embody some of these Sagittarius traits. Still, you will be able to truly let certain matters that have continued to plague your connection go.

While you are responsible for sharing your feelings and experiences from the last few months, you must also be mindful of holding space for your partner. And remember, no one needs to be proven wrong to know this relationship is right for you.

Advertisement

5. Aquarius

Twemoji | Canva

Let yourself follow your heart, Aquarius, and embrace all the love surrounding you. For the past year, you have been focusing on a profound journey of self-growth and healing, and though it hasn’t always been easy, you have moved through it without letting it deter any of your romantic dreams.

Advertisement

This has been because of your awareness, accountability, and your willingness to discuss more challenging topics as they arise. But now is time for celebration, sweet Aquarius, as Mars shifts into Leo on Sunday, November 3, igniting your desires and helping you to go all in with love.

Mars is the planet that governs over your dedication, ambitions, and inner desires. Still, in Leo, it is all about your romantic relationship and making your dreams come true.

While this is a moment when you should feel more certain about the direction of your heart and what you want for the future, you should also prepare that it will be a longer path to bringing it to fruition. Mars will be stationing retrograde in Leo in December, so what you begin now won’t pass until April through June 2025.

That doesn’t mean you should postpone taking action or making your desires known to your partner; it only means that this change will take more time to manifest fully and improve your relationship.

Advertisement

As long as you embrace patience and truly trust that each part of the journey serves a higher purpose, you should also be able to find that going all in with the one you love can come naturally once you finally allow it to.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.