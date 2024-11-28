Hardships Come To An End For 3 Zodiac Signs On November 29, 2024

The Moon has aligned itself with Venus, and on November 29, 2024, hardships come to an end for three zodiac signs. This transit shows us what harmony is all about. Friday, many of us see certain aspects of our lives come to an end in all the right ways.

We've worked hard, and now, we finally get to relax. Whether it's about time off from work or simply the ability to pull away when the work gets a little too overwhelming, we are taking this Friday as a mental health day. Who knows? We sure do need it.

Advertisement

And we deserve it, too. Three zodiac signs will get to see something interesting take place while we're here, too. When we say no to hassles and drama, we land ourselves in a happy place where hardships and trauma can't reach us. It looks like we've stumbled upon the pot of gold and zodiac signs. A good day is had by all.

Hardships come to an end for three zodiac signs on November 29, 2024:

1. Cancer

mysticminimals, Darunwan.K, Buzzy std. | Canva Pro

Advertisement

November 29, the day after Thanksgiving, is also known as Black Friday, and for you, the last thing in the world that you want anything to do with is Black Friday. You're smart enough to know that if your body asks you to rest and relax, that's what you do.

During this Venus-Moon alignment, you'll find that it's best to look out for number one on this day, meaning you, of course, Cancer. You feel good about hanging around doing a whole lot of nothing, and so that is what your lovely day is going to be all about.

Call it a mental health day or simply a way of showing yourself some love; what this Venus transit is going to bring you is peace of mind and the satisfaction of simply doing it your way. You will not invite hardships into your life, that's for sure. In fact, you may just end up ridding yourself of them.

Advertisement

2. Virgo

mysticminimals, Darunwan.K, Buzzy std. | Canva Pro

You don't ordinarily use the word harmony, but during the present Venus lunation, you will feel that everything in your life feels ironically ... harmonious. Your love life is doing well, you feel good about your health and home life, and November 29 seems to be panning out rather well.

As a Virgo, you are susceptible to the powers of Venus, and in your case, you'll see that harmony takes the form of kicking back and letting go of all responsibility. November 29 puts no pressure on you, and you like that just fine; yes, you do.

Advertisement

Yesterday was more than likely fun but a bit of a hassle for you, and since you're not up for the Black Friday sales insanity, you'll spend this day relaxing and doing a few of the things you love most in the world and watching TV, hanging with the fam, and taking time with everything. Nice! Hardships be gone.

3. Libra

mysticminimals, Darunwan.K, Buzzy std. | Canva Pro

Advertisement

When the Moon aligns with Venus, it hits you differently, Libra, in so much that you can't help but feel at peace with just about everything. And holy smokes, did you need this kind of peaceful feeling, especially after this cray-cray week of yours?

You've put in a lot of energy and effort towards people pleasing this week, and roundabout now, you'll want to kick back and just go with it. You are not entertaining anything that resembles a hardship at this time simply because you are exhausted.

But it's a good exhaustion; you aren't overly tired, ready to take the weekend off and just blob around like an amoeba. Let the world go nuts with the glee of Black Friday; your celebration takes place on the couch, doing not much of anything with a plate of yummy leftovers.

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.