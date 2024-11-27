4 Zodiac Signs Receive Blessings From The Universe On November 28, 2024

Four zodiac signs will receive blessings from the universe on November 28, 2024. It's Thanksgiving Day, and many of us are preparing to sit down to share food, stories, and love with the people in our lives who matter most to us. We can't help but feel grateful to simply be alive. No matter who we are or what we believe in, gratitude gets to us, and it is good.

Four zodiac signs will receive the blessings of the day, and we will feel humbled by what we receive. We've got this incredibly positive transit blessing our way, and we call this transit Moon trine Saturn.

Saturn's energy puts us in touch with the road we've taken, the road that got us where we are today. We are happy, healthy, and glad to be here. Our daily horoscopes are one hundred percent goodness in action.

Four zodiac signs receive blessings from the universe on November 28, 2024:

1. Taurus

rand311766527, Tais Bernabe, Sylwia Design, Getty Images | Canva Pro

If you are to admit it, you really love Thanksgiving, and even though it doesn't always pan out to be ideal in terms of family and friends showing up or having other obligations, you have somehow found a way to bring things together in a loving and happy way.

The universe is here to support your loving dreams, Taurus, and even if it ends up with you and the one person you love sitting together for a meal, this creates in you an immense feeling of love and gratitude. It's a real Thanksgiving day for you, and you are very happy about how things work out.

Considering your zodiac sign is highly influenced by the transit of Moon trine Saturn, you'll be able to look back on all the lovely dinners you've had with other people you've loved and cherished. There is nothing here but affection and plenty of good eating. Enjoy the day, and be happy that you're a part of it all.

2. Gemini

rand311766527, Tais Bernabe, Sylwia Design, Getty Images | Canva Pro

This day hits you with a big surprise, Gemini, and because of Moon trine Saturn, you don't get to stay in that self-built rut of yours, oh no. This day forces you out of your shell and into a very social existence, and guess what? You're going to love what you see.

Moon trine Saturn may have you remembering the good old days, which could also have you feeling like you need to compare the days of old with now. If you do so for too long, then you'll start finding fault with the present, but this Thanksgiving is going to override your negative outlook.

Here's where you surprise yourself, Gemini, by seeing that all around you is love. Everywhere you look, people are feeling joy and for the people who know and love you, your presence alone brings them happiness. You bring happiness, Gemini, and you didn't even know it.

3. Libra

rand311766527, Tais Bernabe, Sylwia Design, Getty Images | Canva Pro

If ever there were a day to forget your troubles, it's this one, and for Thanksgiving 2024, you're going to be in rare form, Libra. You've got the transit of Moon trine Saturn to show you how far you've come in your life, and how what you have right now is so worth it.

Life is getting better for you every day, and on this particular day, you feel strong and happy to be here. You've seen what life does to a person, and you have not escaped the roller coaster ride of pain and pleasure ... but for you, is all about sharing your heart with the people you love.

Moon trine Saturn also reminds you that there will always be good times to balance out the harsher moments. Sure, you've been through a lot, but it's still worthwhile, isn't it, Libra? Life is good, even when it's ... not that great, and today, you feel nothing but gratitude and joy for just being here in the now.

4. Sagittarius

rand311766527, Tais Bernabe, Sylwia Design, Getty Images | Canva Pro

Not only is it Sagittarius season, but it's also the season for your birthday and, on this particular day, Thanksgiving. You've always had a special kind of affection for this day, and you feel like this is part of your karmic blessing. To be born during this time — it fills you with gratitude.

You know that life isn't always stellar, but so what? You're a warrior; you'll get through whatever this life hands you. You'll have the transit of Moon trine Saturn to remind you that you fought hard to get where you are right now and that, so far ... it's working.

Moon trine Saturn also reminds you that you got here because you worked according to plan. Saturn is all about structure, planning, and balance, and for you, Sagittarius, this day strengthens your self-esteem and lets you know that whatever comes next, you'll be there to welcome it ... with a smile on your face.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.