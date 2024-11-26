The Universe Has A Specific Message For 4 Zodiac Signs On November 27, 2024

Four zodiac signs will hear a specific message from the universe on November 27, 2024. On Wednesday, all is well in our world. We are quite aware that this week is filled with travel, pressure, family, and (hopefully) lots and lots of love. For Aries, Scorpio, Sagittarius and Aquarius, the message is to keep love in mind at all times.

Holiday events tend to wear us down, but why are we going through the motions of celebrating them, then? Because, at the heart of it all is our love for friends, family, and those we keep closest to us.

Advertisement

The universe wants us to remember that we do this for love. The holidays aren't all just ceremonies and obligations. Love is at the heart of it all, and during the transit of Sun trine Mars, we rise above to show the world what we're made of — love, sweet love.

The universe has a specific message for four zodiac signs on November 27, 2024:

1. Aries

Ibnu Hasan and Dirtyline Studio | Canva

Advertisement

While you are not always understood, the reality behind you, Aries, is that you are made of love, and all you want in this world is to show that love and share it with everyone. You are a truly good person, but sometimes you get stuck in that mode where your inner warrior gets a little too warlike.

All of this is because you are a person of deep thought and emotion. During Sun trine Mars, you'll see just how conflicted you can be and notice that you project more than just love. You are defensive and war-like, and you don't like that. Sun trine Mars helps you calm down and bring forth the love.

You've scared a few people away, and you aren't pleased with that. What you'll start to do on November 27 is check yourself before you speak or act. This doesn't last forever, but you like doing it because you want to rise above whatever holds you down. The message of the day is "Trust the universe." By doing so, you'll see that everything will be OK.

Advertisement

2. Scorpio

Ibnu Hasan and Dirtyline Studio | Canva

Much like Aries, you are sometimes thought of as a person who is too much. You know you're intense, and somewhere along the lines, the word intense has come to mean something unappealing. The truth about you, Scorpio, is that while you are indeed intense, you are intensely loving as well.

And that's what November 27 is all about for you. The idea of bringing forth the love you have, rather than the defensive nature, always ends up sending love packing. You want to be loved and don't want to scare people away, and so, with the help of Sun trine Mars, you try hard ... and you succeed.

Advertisement

That's how your intensity works for you. Others may not understand it, but when you put your mind to healing, you heal, and that healing is as real as the sky is blue. Your message of the day is to burn brightly as a person of love, empathy, and kindness.

3. Sagittarius

Ibnu Hasan and Dirtyline Studio | Canva

Advertisement

What happens around this time of the year is that your dread kicks in when feeling obligated to be social. You can be social when you want, but you'll usually grab any excuse to get you out of a social engagement.

Wednesday, the universe will show you through the transit of Sun trine Mars that it's OK to get out and have a little fun. You needn't hole up in your home, and yes, while it's great to be alone, the reality is that deep inside you, you really do want to be with the people you love.

Sometimes, you need to be nudged, but you've trained everyone to steer clear of you when you want to be alone. The kicker here is that the nudging will happen, and it will be Sun trine Mars doing that nudging. You'll be up and out of the house in no time. Fun awaits ... run, don't walk!

Advertisement

4. Aquarius

Ibnu Hasan and Dirtyline Studio | Canva

Sun trine Mars is no slouch for getting the message across, and for you, Aquarius, this transit comes at the right moment. You've been slacking off — and truly, who could blame you? We're all a bit lazy at this point in the year, but time waits for no one, and that inspires you to do whatever you need to do right now to get it out of the way.

You'll realize that there's no escape, and that's not necessarily as threatening as it sounds. There's a reason your involvement is needed, and it's all for good, Aquarius. You may want to sleep for the next five weeks, but oh, what you'd be missing out on!

Advertisement

So, take this day and its fierce transit, Sun trine Mars, and use it to find yourself some energy and inspiration because this is not just a season of laziness ... it's a season of fun, togetherness, and shared joy, and you don't want to miss out on it. Get involved, Aquarius; that's your universal message.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.