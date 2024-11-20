3 Zodiac Signs Whose Wishes Come True On November 21, After Jupiter Aligns With The Moon

The day our wishes come true. Oh yes, oh yes, and while you might be thinking, "Oh please, seriously?" the reality here is that it's pretty dang easy to have a dream come true when you're A) one of three zodiac signs and B) influenced by the Jupiter-Moon alignment that takes place on Thursday.

OK, so let's do the math: Your zodiac sign plus the powerful force of Jupiter in its best lunar state equals good luck and the chance of making a dream come true. For real. Three zodiac signs will take the money and run, meaning we won't let this chance pass us by.

We would all like to think that our wishes have the potential of coming true, and because most of the time, we can't really nail down a time for such wishes to become real so we end up feeling discouraged and downtrodden.

Not on this day, zodiac signs! Here, we have the perfect astrological setup for success and luck. Wishes come true on November 21, no problem.

Three zodiac signs whose wishes come true on November 21, 2024:

1. Virgo

mysticminimals, Darunwan.K, Buzzy std. | Canva Pro

Lucky Jupiter has its eye on you, Virgo, and you'll be glad it does. Because of the lunar alignment with Jupiter, you'll see something happen on this day that you weren't expecting. It could look like someone new in your life or maybe even someone new in town.

Curiosity and eagerness rule your day, Virgo, and that feels refreshing for you — as you've been in a mini-slump for the past few days — and inspiring. Something new is taking place on Thursday, and it feels right to you.

If you find yourself in a situation that feels new and exciting, but you still aren't sure if you should leap, then check out what your heart says and go with it.

Jupiter's got your back, Virgo, and wants you to experience happiness, and right about now, that's more than likely what you are wishing for. Good for you!

2. Libra

mysticminimals, Darunwan.K, Buzzy std. | Canva Pro

What's amazing about Thursday and your zodiac sign is that Jupiter transits tend to favor Libra's minds, and being that your mind is pretty spectacular and brilliant, the way you think may seem convoluted to others. You have certain wishes that another person might not understand, but that's OK; the wishes are yours, after all.

And Jupiter recognizes those wishes, especially when it's aligned with the Moon, as it is on November 21. What's so special about how this works in your life is that, on some level, you feel understood. By the universe and by the people around you.

In a way, that's most of your wish: to be understood by those around you. And during this Jupiter transit, you'll see that wish come true and be glad it went this well. Sure, you have bigger dreams, but the simplicity of this one is special, and on this day, you'll get to see it take place for real.

3. Pisces

mysticminimals, Darunwan.K, Buzzy std. | Canva Pro

When your wish comes true, you will smile sweetly to yourself, and if push comes to shove, you may find yourself giggling during the day. The truth is, you are happy, and no one can take that away. You have ended a long journey, and strife is no longer a player in your life.

You'll feel hopeful and humble because of Jupiter's alignment with the Moon. It's as if a switch was flipped into the 'on' position, and now you can see the light. What looked dim and dark only a day ago now feels like something to look forward to, and that's what you'll get on this day: something to look forward to.

You may have wished for more, and simply that. More happiness, peace, and calm...you weren't selfish with your wishes, and you wanted something spiritual rather than materialistic. Jupiter satisfies that need, Pisces, and you'll be leaving a very happy person that day.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.