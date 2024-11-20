Hardships Come To An End For 2 Zodiac Signs On November 21, 2024

The thought of receiving an abundance of good luck or money is appealing to most people. With the last few months feeling like a never-ending rollercoaster, it might feel nice for people to catch a break and win big.

Fortunately for these two zodiac signs, good luck and financial abundance will be heading their way on November 21st. Yet, what should they expect on this special day?

The two zodiac signs see hardships come to an end on November 21, 2024:

1. Gemini

It might not have felt great for the air sign Gemini for the last few months. Maybe projects or ideas haven't panned out or the career you've been hoping for hasn't come to fruition.

On the surface, this might seem like rotten luck. However, better days are up ahead for this fun-loving air sign.

According to astrologer Aria Gmitter, Gemini's luck will change as Sagittarius enters your seventh house. She continued that the 21st kicked off with a boost in business opportunities.

Whether you've been looking for new work pathways or whether you've been thinking of starting a business, the 21st is the best day to do so.

She continued that Geminis will experience favorable agreements and meet new people, leading to better opportunities later.

Also, some Geminis should expect to finish their degree soon, while others should prepare to return to school. Though it might be frustrating, Gmitter added that this is a great way for Gemini to make more dough.

Finally, for the Geminis who've been working on passion projects, don't give up. According to Gmitter, these passion projects will create an abundance of wealth and opportunities as long as you keep working hard on them.

2. Pisces

For the dreamy water sign Pisces, things will improve if you've been unsure for quite some time now. Not knowing where to go or what to do, you've been putting off making some important decisions.

However, this is about to change as Sagittarius enters your tenth house. With this, expect to form important connections as you slowly begin to lay the foundations for your future career.

Gmitter added that the 21st might be the day important contracts come to fruition. She continued that this is great, as these contracts will likely lead to a promotion or a career advancement opportunity.

But if Pisces truly wants to make the best of this day, you have to lay the groundwork down. Pisces should socialize more in the days leading up, especially at professional events.

When possible, it's important to step outside their comfort zone and talk to as many people as possible. Be sure to network properly or volunteer when opportunities arise, summarized Gmitter.

By learning to be both honest and authentic, Pisces can expect great abundance to head their way on November 21, 2024.

