Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On November 21 — The Sun Enters Sagittarius

Each zodiac sign's daily horoscope for November 21, 2024 is based on the Sun starting a new solar season. As the Sun enters Sagittarius, we are ushered into a time of exploration, adventure, and growth.

This marks the beginning of a season encouraging us to push beyond our comfort zones and embrace the broader horizon. Sagittarius, the sign of the Archer, invites us to aim higher, dream bigger, and seek out new perspectives through physical travel or intellectual expansion.

Sit with your elders, take in their stories, and remember to apply your newly absorbed wisdom to your life. Check out your zodiac sign's astrology forecast for Thursday to learn more.

The daily horoscope for each zodiac sign on Thursday, November 21, 2024:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

One of the best times for you to travel is during Sagittarius season, from late November to late December. This period is full of adventurous energy that aligns with your desire to explore the world.

During this time, you're more curious and open to learning about new cultures, which can lead to significant personal growth and enlightenment. Ask yourself: How do you feel when you imagine traveling during Sagittarius season? What cultures, places, or experiences spark your curiosity and excitement for personal growth?

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

This is your yearly period of inner transformation, a special time when you have the opportunity to delve deeply into self-discovery.

This period of transformation is not just about personal growth but also about aligning your inner self with your outer actions.

As you discover more about who you are and what you truly want, you can do so without compromising for anyone else.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

This is a good time to check in with your life and relationship balance and assess how much that scale is tipping. At the same time, Sagittarius season is a wonderful opportunity to mingle with new faces.

However, before you expand your community, reflect on how well you're managing the demands of your personal life, professional responsibilities, and relationships.

Are you giving enough time and energy to your loved ones, or are work and other obligations overshadowing your personal connections?

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Start by identifying aspects of your work you enjoy and look for ways to incorporate more of those elements into your routine.

For instance, if you love brainstorming and generating new ideas, try to allocate more time for creative planning sessions.

If you're passionate about design, find ways to involve more visual elements in your projects.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

It's time to ditch the limiting beliefs you have around your creative potential. Often, these self-imposed restrictions stem from past experiences, societal expectations, or internalized doubts that hold you back from fully embracing your creative abilities.

Do you think you're not talented enough, or that creativity is reserved for a select few?

Recognize that these thoughts are not facts but rather misconceptions that can be changed. The great mystic and healer Caroline Myss once said, “Creativity is an essential life force. Even our physical body creates new cells every minute of every day.”

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Exploring faraway lands, physically or emotionally, can open new perspectives on what home truly means. Sometimes, it's in wandering — whether through travel or experiences— that we uncover parts of ourselves and the world we never imagined.

You may discover that home isn't tied to one place but is a collection of moments, people, and experiences that feel authentic to who you are.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

It’s a great time to pick up a new study or hobby as a way to switch up your daily routine and inject some fresh energy into your life. Sometimes, our routines become too predictable, and we can feel stuck in a cycle that doesn’t inspire growth.

Taking on a new hobby or learning something new — a craft, a sport, a language, or a subject you’ve always been curious about — can be a powerful way to break free from the monotony.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

When you decide to invest your time, energy, and resources into pursuits that align with your personal growth and future aspirations, you’re taking a strategic step toward becoming the person you envision.

This is an opportunity to prioritize what truly matters in the long run— those activities, relationships, or investments that serve your immediate needs and help build a foundation for the future you want to create.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

It’s your birthday season, where the natural alignment of the Sun in your sign enhances your self-awareness and confidence, permitting you — without hesitation — to express who you are fully. There’s an effortless feeling of being "more you," where you no longer need to shrink, adapt, or pretend to fit someone else's mold.

This time of year amplifies your sense of adventure and innate desire to live truthfully, unburdened by societal expectations or outside pressures.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

It’s a great idea to pay attention to the symbols, emotions, and messages that arise in your dreams. Sometimes, these dreams offer a preview of the life you're striving toward, giving you the clarity to pursue those ambitions more confidently.

Writing down your dreams as soon as you wake up can help you retain important details, allowing you to reflect on them later.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Imagine a community filled with thinkers, teachers, elders, and alchemists who bring wisdom, insight, and transformative energy into every conversation.

In Sagittarius season, especially with your focus on authenticity and expansion, it's the perfect time to notice these figures in your life more than usual.

They may appear unexpectedly, showing up in conversations, workshops, or online spaces, offering opportunities for you to learn and grow.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

As the year draws to a close, it's an ideal moment to reflect on the concept of impact and legacy — how you define them and how they have influenced your career trajectory over the past months.

Taking time to assess whether your career ambitions align with the legacy you wish to create can lead to meaningful revelations. Have you made the right choices in your professional pursuits?

Have you incorporated elements of your deeper values, such as service, mentorship, or creativity, into your daily work? You get to decide what is important to you.

Sade Jackson is a psychological astrologer, writer and energy healer. She writes about Jungian lore, creativity, feminine mysticism and astrology on Substack.