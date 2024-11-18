The Universe Has A Special Message For 4 Zodiac Signs On November 19, 2024

On Tuesday, November 19, 2024, four zodiac signs will hear a special message from the universe. The day's horoscopes bring us a very rare and interesting astrological transit: Pluto in Aquarius.

With Pluto in Aquarius, we are open to major change, but to exact it, we must figure out what we want from this life. While that might sound daunting, it's doable, and we will figure much out during this time.

Aquarius' energy lets us know that it's OK to be the weirdo, the misfit, the outlier, the rebel, but add Pluto to the mix, and we're not only proud to fly our freak flag, but we're also open to discovering new things about ourselves, while we're at it.

Pluto in Aquarius shows us that if we work with the universe, the universe will give us insights and revelations so that we can feel great about ourselves as we traverse those lone roads. We are the unique ones, and four zodiac signs will be proud and happy to stand alone. We are happy to be who we are; it's that simple.

The universe has a special message for four zodiac signs on November 19, 2024:

1. Taurus

Nothing says, "I'm home," like Pluto in Aquarius, and what's meant by this, in your case, is that on November 19, you will be so happy just to be that you might end up laughing a lot throughout the day. This is one of those days when the universe tells you you've got everything you need.

There are days in a person's life when we feel victimized and sink into this "why me" state of mind. Well, why not you, Taurus, or everyone, for that matter? Why not us? We can handle it, and once we do...it's handled, and that's how this day will go for you during Pluto in Aquarius.

It's all good, and you will be saying this several times to yourself throughout the day. The universe is going out of its way to let you know that right now, you are safe, secure, and well-loved and that everything is as great as it can be.

2. Gemini

Pluto in Aquarius shows up in the nick of time and brings you the realization that you're a pretty cool person, even if it takes you a long time to realize this. Being a Gemini, you fluctuate on the topic of whether or not you're a good person or not, and on November 19, 2024, you'll come up with the conclusion: You're as good as it gets!

That's a hefty bit of optimism right there, and during Pluto in Aquarius, you'll want to stick with that kind of positive thinking, Gemini. What you're doing, however, is showing the universe that you believe in your possibility. This frees you, Gemini; this is what helps you to move forward in happiness.

Pluto in Aquarius is also the kind of transit that inspires change, and in your case, confidence to be the strange and wonderful creature that you can sometimes be. On this day, you own who you are, in all your myriad forms. This is a good day for you, Gemini — enjoy it!

3. Aquarius

The message you'll be picking up on during Pluto in Aquarius on November 19, is the one that has you knowing you've done the right thing, no matter what others say. First of all, what you do is none of anyone else's business, and second of all, you aren't here to win any popularity contests.

You've always been on your own, even when you're with people, and this shows that you've got a very unique and strong character. You've come to see that your independent nature doesn't always please others, and who knows — maybe they are just jealous that they aren't as independent as you are.

During Pluto in Aquarius, however, you'll get a chance to own up to who you are and why you do the things you do, and you'll get a very strong impression that all of this is...meant to be. This is how the universe shows its support for you, Aquarius. You like being the black sheep; that's where the power is!

4. Pisces

During the transit of Pluto in Aquarius on November 19, you are going to find yourself so far from your comfort zone that you may freak out for a minute or two...until you regain your composure and realize that whatever just happened...was meant to be.

The universe is on your side, Pisces, and it wants you to grow. The message of the day is that you, too, can change with the times, and even if those times seem foreboding or scary, it's no big deal in the long run. Sometimes fear is the motivating aspect of positive movement, and during Pluto in Aquarius, you may just see that in action.

No worries, though; you've got this under control. You always knew big changes were coming and you have no need to fear what's to come. If all this is about is you accepting change and growth, then Pisces, you've got this one in the bag. Success is a shoo-in.

