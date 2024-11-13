Healing Energy Surrounds 3 Zodiac Signs On November 14, 2024

On Thursday, November 14, 2024, three zodiac signs will proudly announce that their healing process is complete. Astrology provides us with Moon trine Venus, and in acknowledging this astrological transit, we simultaneously acknowledge our struggle and what we did to get this far.

Much healing energy is taking place on Thursday, and our hearts receive the biggest blessing of them all. If we planned to release ourselves from a love story that existed only in the past, then this present day would feel different. We would know what it's like to finally be rid of the burden we've been carrying for far too long.

Because Venus is involved, matters of the heart will be resolved, and healing will take place. We may notice it or we might not. The feeling of being refreshed and new may hit us out of the blue. Still, we're not leaving November 14 the same way we started it. We are healed, and therefore, we are fresh, new, and strong.

Healing energy surrounds three zodiac signs on November 14, 2024:

1. Gemini

rand311766527, Tais Bernabe, Sylwia Design, Getty Images | Canva Pro

When discussing healing energy, we sometimes refer to how two people can resolve an argument. A rift that's either gone on for too long or took a turn for the destructive, despite the true feeling for the people involved. If you've got a longstanding argument in effect, November 14 will end the battle.

This is where Moon trine Venus comes in and shows off its magic. Venus isn't about to let you down, Gemini, and while you know your heart was broken, you are also aware that you're still alive and need closure. Moon trine Venus brings you this on a silver platter.

You recognize within yourself the ability to release and let go of old grudges, and don't be surprised if one of you reaches out with an apology. This is what you've been waiting for: an end to the stale argument and a new beginning to look forward to. Thursday you get what you desire.

2. Cancer

rand311766527, Tais Bernabe, Sylwia Design, Getty Images | Canva Pro

You are not all comfortable fighting with a friend or a loved one, and you tend to say things you don't mean, resulting in long, extended periods of animosity. None of it is what you want, and while you didn't make the moves to undo the damage, Moon trine Venus shows you that it's never too late.

You might have treated a friend in a way they did not deserve, even though you dismissed them based on what you believed about them at the time. You did not give them a chance, and you might have unilaterally ended the friendship, leaving this person in the dark.

You will not only remember the love you and this friend shared but may find yourself reaching out to them. They have never stopped loving you and will accept you back into their hearts. Thurday is a day of reunion and happiness. You will feel grateful that your old friend is still open to you.

3. Libra

rand311766527, Tais Bernabe, Sylwia Design, Getty Images | Canva Pro

Like most people, when you end a friendship, you mean it and have no intentions of looking back. You feel very justified in what you did, and so far so good. That is, of course, until the Moon trine Venus comes into your orbit and reminds you that this friendship has not ended on a kind note.

At this point in your life, you want kindness, too. You miss your old pal and want them back in your life. You might even feel as if you should be the one to reach out and explain what you're going through to see if they're game enough to reunite with you.

Moon trine Venus shows you that love is the only thing that matters in the end. We're living in these hard times, and good friends are few and far between. You want yours back, and you'll find that your pride is non-existent; you're ready to reach out and get your good buddy back! Sweet.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.