4 Zodiac Signs That Always Put Love Before Pride

A beautiful relationship can be easily destroyed when pride gets in the way. In the heat of the moment, when tempers are flaring and self-control is at an all-time low, it's easy for people to put their own self-satisfaction before the well-being of their relationship.

“Intimacy is all about vulnerability, closeness, authenticity, and connection,” Hala Abdul, a psychotherapist in Toronto and Vancouver, explained to PsychCentral. “Pride, on the other hand, serves the purpose of being on the defense and protecting oneself.”

Navigating through these tough moments can prove to be challenging, but a few zodiac signs have the natural instinct to avoid these situations completely.

The three zodiac signs that always put love before pride

"Love is stronger than pride for these zodiac signs," astrologer Candice Childress explained in a TikTok video.

Whether it's due to their romantic nature or a strong need for harmony, these zodiac signs always prioritize their relationship.

1. Pisces

The daydreamer Pisces loves a good fairytale ending. As Childress explained, “This is our lover girl lover boy, so Pisces tend to romanticize relationships.”

In their mind, they’re in their main character energy with their partner.There isn’t any time for arguments or petty disagreements, they have a future to build! This fantasy is great for keeping relationships moving forward. Because they don’t want to lose their future with this person, Pisces will put aside their pride and embrace love instead.

2. Cancer

It shouldn’t come as a shock that Cancer made the list. This water sign is known as the mother of all zodiac signs.

“Cancer wants to mother and smother their partner,” Childress said. “Cancer's associated with the home and the family. Their security comes from their loved one.”

Due to this, they tend to cling to relationships because of the close connection they formed with their partner. They’ll remember all the good memories made and use that as fuel to keep moving forward. Yes, this zodiac sign has a hard time letting go. But because of their dedication, they tend to put their relationship above their pride.

3. Virgo

Virgo is all about the solutions. They don’t like petty disagreements and they don’t like drama. On top of that, “Virgo is the sign of improvement,” said Childress. They want to fix things and keep everything in check.

She continued, “They’re constantly seeking perfection in all areas of life, even relationships. So, even if you show up and are like legit a mess,” it doesn’t matter.

Virgo will observe you and find ways to make the situation better.

4. Libra

Ruled by Venus, the air sign Libra is all about partnership.

“Libra tends to view themselves in relation to others, right? They mirror their partner," Childress explained.

Due to this, Libra does their utmost to show respect and compassion for their partner. They’ll go all out for their partner and be there for them every step of the way.

Furthermore, this romantic sign is all about being relationship goals. Yet this mentality extends far beyond showing up and being a good partner. According to Childress, it’s all about the look.

“Libra wants a plus one, a Ken to their Barbie,“ she said, noting that Libras aim for a “we look good together aesthetic.”

The downside to this mentality is that Libra tends to get too caught up in a relationship.

“Libra can resort to people pleasing because they don’t like to go alone.”

They’re so desperate to keep the relationship intact that they’ll do everything in their power to ‘make it work.’ This mentality can be a good or bad thing depending on their partner.

