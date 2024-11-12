3 Zodiac Signs Enter A Period Of Prosperity On November 13, 2024

On Wednesday, November 13, 2024, three zodiac signs will enter a period of prosperity thanks to a waxing gibbous Moon in Aries showing us that negative forces in our lives are retreating. And thank goodness. These astrological signs have gone through many hard times lately and it is time for some reprieve and abundance.

The Aries energy represents the battles that play out in our everyday existence. We cannot be on edge and ready for a fight forever; we must calm our emotions and and allow the positive to flow towards us. The days of stress and financial worries are over; we are tired of holding up the mantel of worry.

It is on November 13 that we recognize that enough is enough. It's time to make room for prosperity and change. We are ready for it and it's finally time.

Three zodiac signs enter a period of prosperity on November 13, 2024:

1. Leo

With the negative forces now retreating in the same way that the light does around this time of year, you, Leo, will find that you can now have hope for the future once again. You've got the Waxing Gibbous Moon in Aries to provide insight into how to clear away the hard times so that you can let in the new positivity.

What's very important about this horoscope for you is that it jolts you back. You've spent a long time dwelling on something you couldn't change and want out. It's no longer working for you, and you recognize the need for serious change.

This is when the tide turns for you, Leo, and this is where you can allow for a more propitious season to occur. You are no longer thinking about what you don't have you have left that thinking behind. Now is for opening the door to prosperity and wealth. You approve!

2. Virgo

Well, it's about time, right? The period of prosperity is on its way to you, and you won't do anything to prevent its arrival. You know you've worked hard, but more so, you've worked to understand that you aren't the exception to the rule: you, too, can acquire great wealth.

You've done all you can to come to this conclusion, and the days of not believing in yourself have also ended. You now know you deserve a prosperous future just as much as anyone else. You've joined the club of believers, Virgo.

And this belief is what's going to blow the lid off your old beliefs. Those old beliefs will fall to the wayside during the Waxing Gibbous Moon in Aries. This transit makes way for positive thinking, and in your case, Virgo, that means you can safely trust that wealth, riches, and prosperity are all yours for the taking.

3. Pisces

The universe is making way for you, Pisces, and it will look like you are taking the final steps into what you will call your prosperous period. You've always known this would be your destiny, and while it's taken its sweet time arriving, ding-dong is here.

Because of the Waxing Gibbous Moon in Aries, you can feel the darkness receding; you've needed this, too, because there's so much negativity and darkness you can take. You're a lover of the light and happy times and want to know that security and wealth are part of the big picture.

What this day brings you is hope for the future and a feeling of completion as the year comes to an end. While none surprises you, you are still filled with gratitude and joy over the idea that you're finally safe. All things work out well for you now, Pisces. Enjoy the ride.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.