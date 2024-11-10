3 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attracting Financial Success The Week Of November 11 - 17

Three Chinese zodiac signs will attract financial success and good fortune between November 11 - 17, 2024. This week's I Ching hexagram of success, Thunder over Fire (#55), reminds these zodiac signs of the importance of knowing what to do with results and success — the right path for you may not be so for another.

So don't compare yourself to others or try to emulate their life choices. Know your heart and you will continue succeeding for years to come, knowing when to save your seeds and when to plant them.

Three Chinese zodiac signs attracting financial success from November 11 - 17, 2024:

1. Goat

Vectortradition | Canva

Goat, you have an excellent financial forecast this week. Any good thing that happens to you will also indirectly benefit those around you, especially your loved ones who you are connected to through the heart.

To reap the most benefits of this fortunate week, take some time to go over your budget. The universe is on your side when it comes to seeing where you can save more, what you can treat yourself to, and where you can consider making investments. Check in with those you love for guidance.

If you have recently experienced any financial blocks, you are encouraged to cleanse your energy and aura. Your power color for the week is dark brown, the color of freshly tilled earth.

2. Rat

Vectortradition | Canva

Rat, you will experience so much financial success this week that you may suddenly start doubting whether you are deserving of this or whether it will be snatched away from you. Ground yourself so self-sabotage doesn't pipe up and muck all the good energy coming your way.

If there was any time to receive a promotion at work, it's now! If you experience financial blocks, it may be because of jealousy in your environment. You are encouraged to be more cautious about who you tell your secrets to and celebrate your wins with. Not everyone deserves to know.

Lean into your routines and let go of bad habits, replacing them with healthier ones where you can. Since your power color for the week is white, white food items like radish, cauliflower, and some varieties of mushrooms will have a positive impact on you.

3. Rooster

Vectortradition | Canva

Rooster, your odds of financial success are really strong, especially if you have been vying for a promotion at work. Your hard work is about to pay off. Cheers to that! You will experience this financial success when you double down on your creativity and allow it to lead your way in life.

Beware of any negative energy around you causing financial blocks, such as people who go out of their way to prevent you from winning in life. You can clear this negative energy out of your life by burning sage, using crystals, and limiting time spent with people with a negative outlook.

Your power color for this week is red. Eating red foods can provide an energy boost!

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.