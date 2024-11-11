Success Finds 3 Zodiac Signs On November 12, 2024

Tuesday, November 12, 2024, three zodiac signs find success. According to Moon trine Mercury, if there's a test to pass, we pass it. If there's a communication that needs closure, we close it. And if there's success to be celebrated, we get to celebrate it on this day.

Moon trine Mercury gets to the point and leaves no room for gray areas. Success finds us and shows us that it's not going away; we are in luck, but more: we are well on our way to a much better place in our lives.

Aries, Cancer and Scorpio will gladly open to this newly discovered success, and even though some of us may be shocked at how complete and perfect it is, we will all come to realize that we worked hard to get here, and with Moon trine Mercury's help, we know that we deserve it. We deserve success.

Success finds three zodiac signs on November 12, 2024:

1. Aries

Berry Art | Canva Pro

Success finds you, and to your surprise, it's bigger than you thought. What this means is that you've been working hard on something for a long time now, Aries, and while you've been steering yourself in the direction of success, you never knew just how real it would be for you.

During Moon trine Mercury, things work fast and out well. So, what's happening in your world is that your great efforts come to fruition right here and now. There's no going back. This transit makes sure you know it; this is it, Aries. Success has spotted you.

And the beauty of it all is that, whether you are ready for the scope of it or not, you'll find that it's quite easy to get used to. It's as if you've been practicing for this all your life. Enjoy what takes place, and thank Moon trine Mercury for making it so obvious.

2. Cancer

Berry Art | Canva Pro

Success may come as a big surprise, but it will not be surprising how you react to it, with an open heart and a lot of gratitude. You are not only grateful to be a part of the success that has found you, but you intend to keep it going, on and on and on.

During the Moon trine Mercury transit, things happen quickly, and that also means that you'll have to act just as quickly if you are to make the best of what takes place on this day. How you interpret success isn't the same as another person might, and when success finds you...it's personal.

It's also quite inspiring, Cancer. Moon trine Mercury shows you that you have the power of manifestation and that it's all about where you put those intentions. The success you summon up is no joke, and you are happy to find out that there's more where that came from. This is only the beginning for you, Cancer.

3. Scorpio

Berry Art | Canva Pro

Better late than never when it comes to success and you, Scorpio. You have been working on something for so long that you forgot that you had a goal in mind with all of this work. You haven't been lazy, and you've poured your soul into your work; this shows you are pure of heart.

This kind of purity attracts the kind of energy that radiates off the transit, Moon trine Mercury. This is a super positive transit, stirring up more positive energy than possible. You'll be at the helm on this day, Scorpio, drumming up success and all the perks that come with it. This is indeed only the beginning for you. Success is yours!

Take what you receive on this day and make the best of it, knowing that this is what you've been working so hard for. Feel the gratitude in your soul and let it open the gates to better days from here on in. What a beautiful day indeed, and it's something you can cherish forever.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.