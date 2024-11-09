4 Zodiac Signs Receive Blessings From The Universe On November 10, 2024

It's Sunday, November 10, 2024, and four blessed zodiac signs have an auspicious day with the universe. For Taurus, Virgo, Libra and Sagittarius, this day may even go down in our personal history books, as the day's astrology presents us with Moon conjunct Saturn, which opens the gates to blessings and good fortune wide.

Moon conjunct Saturn shows us that if we look back on our past mistakes and learn from them, then we are in good shape because this day's blessings were created for us in the past.

We are encouraged to see where we went wrong, as this day presents us with a prime opportunity to do good and to change our ways for the better. This day is blessed, as are the four zodiac signs that will pay attention to the universal clues.

Four zodiac signs receive blessings from the universe on November 10, 2024:

1. Taurus

Allexxandar from Getty Images | Canva

All it takes is one little change in perspective and blammo; your world shifts onto a new course of action. On November 10, you'll see that change take place and recognize it as just the beginning.

You've needed this, too, as you have been starting to feel dull and need transformative excitement. Sunday brings the blessing of insight to your life, Taurus, and thanks to Moon conjunct Saturn, you'll realize that everything you've already experienced had a purpose.

You get it, meaning you see all the suffering you've gone through as part of what makes you so strong right now. You can't undo what's already taken place, but you can certainly learn from it, and you learn how to take your pain and make it into your teacher.

2. Virgo

Allexxandar from Getty Images | Canva

You have always been good to go left to your own devices, and you're going to see that you're going to need more than just 'you' for what's about to happen. While you're more comfortable sorting things out independently, the universe will bring you a helper.

Because of the universe, you'll get over your pride and take in the advice of someone who can help you change for the better. You aren't usually open to the advice of others, as you don't readily trust other people, but you see their point.

This is how the universe shows you that you're not an island and that it's OK to let in the love and perhaps even the advice of others, especially when you really could use it. You could use this blessing so the universe provides you with what you need, Virgo.

3. Libra

Allexxandar from Getty Images | Canva

Well, Libra, it looks like you're about to receive some hefty blessings, care of the universe, and its astrological transit, Moon conjunct Saturn. Via this transit, you'll see that everything in your life has a reason and an origin. What happened in the past shows you exactly how to move in the present.

Use past lessons to make yourself a better life in the now. As you come to the end of the year, you choose to better yourself rather than sink into that depressed state that many of us go through at this point in the year.

What you feel is a sense of purpose; if everything you've done so far was meant to be, then what you're living through right now is, too, which means you have a hand in your destiny. You create your life according to the lessons you've learned and do not look back.

4. Sagittarius

Allexxandar from Getty Images | Canva

The universe's blessings come to you in the form of you no longer caring what others think, as you have always felt very good about trusting your judgment. You will see that what others think is up to them and none of your business.

This is a world where everyone signals their opinion, night and day, via social media, and while it gets on your nerves, you've become numb to the whole thing; it no longer matters to you. As soon as you start owning that feeling, life gets brighter.

Sunday feels blessed to you, Sagittarius, as you can rise above the noise your fellow humans create. You've always been a free thinker, and with the support of the universe on your side, your choice is your own; no one can take this away from you. You are your person, free from the calamity of humanity.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.