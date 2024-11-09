3 Zodiac Signs Attract Luck & Success All Week From Now To November 17

Three zodiac signs attract luck and success the week of November 11-17, 2024, which begins with Venus shifting into Capricorn on Monday, November 11, bringing practical energy to your financial and romantic life.

In Capricorn, Venus excels by focusing on the foundation and small details, encouraging a more mature and dedicated approach to all matters. Venus in Capricorn can help you take action, feel ready, and trust that you only have to continue what you’ve already begun to be successful.

Advertisement

This beautiful energy sets the tone for Saturn stationing direct in Pisces and the Full Moon in Taurus on Friday, November 15 opening up new opportunities and bringing in the rewards for past actions and decisions.

Saturn direct represents a time of fewer restrictions and setbacks, but also the fruition of dreams as you’re able to take direct action in your life once again. This is in divine unity with the Full Moon in Taurus when your goals and dreams are more fertile, giving you that breakthrough moment you’ve dreamt of.

Three zodiac signs attracting luck and success the week of November 11 - 17, 2024:

1. Taurus

cundra, Ganna Sereda from Anna_leni | Canva Pro

Advertisement

Believe in yourself dear Taurus, because the universe is conspiring in your favor. You've endured a great deal of changes this year and experienced moments of struggling to listen to your inner self. Through it all, you've remained focused on your dreams, and now you are entering an incredibly lucky and abundant period of your life as Venus shifts into Capricorn on Monday, November 11, activating your house of luck and abundance.

Venus in Capricorn brings luck to your finances, career, romantic life, and those dreams that you have been working to manifest. This energy also supports you relocating or taking a trip overseas. Know that anything that happens isn’t just random — each moment directs you further on your path.

During this time, you should feel an increase in your confidence and self-love that allows you to choose yourself and follow your intuition with more dedication. While you’ve diligently planned for what you hoped to create, it’s also time to trust that you are as prepared as you will ever be and take that next step into all you’ve ever wanted.

Embrace every opportunity and let yourself answer the call of your soul.

Advertisement

2. Cancer

cundra, Ganna Sereda from Anna_leni | Canva Pro

It may have felt challenging to remain hopeful in recent months, Cancer, as you have had to tie up loose ends and do the groundwork to prepare for a new chapter in your life. But in those moments, you have been rising to the divine tests from the universe designed to see if you choose yourself when it matters and no longer talk yourself out of your dreams because of what others may think.

Advertisement

Saturn stationing direct in Pisces on Friday, November 15, gives you the gift of freedom and expansion as you experience divine synchronicities and opportunities. Although Saturn in Pisces helps bring about greater luck and abundance, it also requires you to put in the work to achieve it.

This has been an incredibly busy time, one made more challenging with Pluto shifting back into Capricorn. But this is why it’s so important to trust yourself and your journey — everything hasn’t been simply happening to you, but for you and the life you want to live.

Now, as Saturn stations direct, you will experience an uptick in the pace of your life, opportunities will start coming in, and you will feel more movement occurring. You can carry out past plans and feel greater freedom in choosing yourself and seizing the new beginnings offered to you.

Just remember that everything doesn't need to be perfect to take a risk — especially when supported by the universe the way you are now.

Advertisement

3. Virgo

cundra, Ganna Sereda from Anna_leni | Canva Pro

Trust in the divine plan for your life, dear Virgo, because everything happens precisely the way it is meant to. At times, it can be hard to know if your intuition is propelling you forward or if you’re overworking to make life perfect. But this is why you’ve been guided to focus on surrendering more and practicing an attitude of gratitude when it comes to your life, which has allowed you to develop a healthier perspective and deeper awareness of yourself.

Advertisement

As the Full Moon in Taurus rises on Friday, November 15, you experience a new beginning of abundance in your life. The Taurus Full Moon occurs in your house of plans, abundance, and luck, which means that something intense will come to fruition around this time. A Full Moon brings a pinnacle to your efforts and intentions, but in this case, it also feels like it’s only the beginning.

You are destined for great success both professionally and personally, so while it is important to never accept less than everything you’ve dreamed, remember that success may not look how you thought it would.

The universe always has far greater plans for you, so whether this lunation unlocks a new opportunity or achievement, remember to greet each moment with gratitude so that you can continue attracting all that is destined for you.

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.