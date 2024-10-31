The Universe Has A Special Message For 4 Zodiac Signs On November 1, 2024

Welcome to November! This first day looks promising, and for four zodiac signs, it seems the universe is chock full of positive energy and special messages on November 1, 2024.

On Friday, we are perceptive and aware. We want to know what November's horoscopes have in store for us, and on this first day, the universe gives Cancer, Virgo, Sagittarius and Pisces a pretty good hint.

Working with the energy of Moon trine Saturn, we leave behind a certain kind of thinking. We've come to see that there are consequences for our actions, putting us in the mindset of acting properly. For these four zodiac signs, November 1 represents a true starting point that helps us find balance and happiness throughout the rest of the month.

Advertisement

The universe has a special message for four zodiac signs on November 1, 2024:

1. Cancer

Design: YourTango

As a Cancer, you are probably very happy to finally be in November, as this month represents Autumn, a warm home, and the chance to be with the people you love. You will also get the chance to experience Moon trine Saturn, which will help you see that this first day comes with great lessons.

Advertisement

The universe is here to alert you that you are no stranger to experience and that all you've learned so far must come into play now. You are smart and knowledgeable, and you know the right and wrong moves.

You will take this day and make an example of it, as the first days are always special to you. You want to show yourself that you can make the best out of any situation, and you'll see that, as a Cancer, you can use the universal energy to your advantage. Happy days are here and now; you'll be thrilled to be alive.

2. Virgo

Berry Art | Canva Pro

Advertisement

The universe puts you in the right headspace for learning, and you will see that the lessons you'll imbibe are based on the things you've already learned. The difference is that now, you know why you had to go through certain things. It was all to get you to this very place in time.

Moon trine Saturn has a way of jogging one's memory, and while this isn't about reliving the past or even going over it, in your case, Virgo, it's more about letting you know and appreciate where you came from and how you came to be the person you are right now.

Even though the year is coming to an end, you feel refreshed and enthusiastic about the days to come. You see this day as an experience of its own, and because of your horoscope, you'll find that balance is the word of the day and that the universe wants you to know this.

Advertisement

3. Sagittarius

Berry Art | Canva Pro

You're always happy to welcome in November, and on this first day, you might even feel relieved to know that you're finally at the end of the year, which happens to be around the time you were born. This month ushers in hope for you, Sagittarius; you feel strong.

If you are to pick up on the universal message, then you are in touch with the transit of Moon trine Saturn, which delivers that message in succinct and obvious ways. What's obvious about the universe's message is that you get it; you understand that it's all up to you as to which way you want to take it.

Advertisement

What that means is that you've learned so much by now, and history shows you that you're the one responsible for how your future turns out. This is indeed a very special message, and it is one you will take to heart. The universe reminds you that it's not always sunshine and roses, but you can certainly turn it around for yourself.

4. Pisces

Berry Art | Canva Pro

Advertisement

You love this time of the year and with Moon trine Saturn in the sky, you'll see that not only have you come a long, long way to get to this positive and radiant place in your life, but you truly do believe that you can keep it going indefinitely.

You are so in tune with the ways of the universe that you might even find yourself giggling for no reason whatsoever. The universe has you laughing at things that may or may not be funny; what is funny is that you find everything to be just fine as it is.

That means everything; you aren't bothered by the little things. Nothing nags you during Moon trine Saturn. You remember where you came from, and all it took to get you here, and you are simultaneously working towards making your present life beautiful. You feel good about this special message from the universe, and you feel it could only lead to better and better things.

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.