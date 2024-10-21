2 Lucky Zodiac Signs Experience Powerful Abundance On October 22, 2024

October 22, 2024, two lucky zodiac signs experience abundance. Tuesday is bursting with cosmic energy, and it’s not just the planets stirring things up — the Orionid meteor shower adds an extra layer of magic. As meteors blaze across the sky, these shooting stars carry the ancient energy of Halley’s Comet, which astrologically speaks to the cycles of release and renewal.

The Orionids, created from dust left behind by this famous comet, symbolize breaking free from the weight of the past and stepping boldly into the future! In astrology, comets have long been seen as the pioneers of change.

Advertisement

They are often associated with pivotal moments, realizations, and major redirection throughout our lives! The Orionids, in particular, bring a sense of shedding old skin, much like Pluto’s transformative energy.

This meteor shower isn’t just a pretty celestial event; it’s a call to reflect on what you’ve outgrown. Just as these meteors burn through the atmosphere, breaking away from their origins, you, too, are being encouraged to release the old and welcome the new!

Two lucky zodiac signs experience powerful abundance on October 22, 2024:

1. Sagittarius

Twemoji | Canva

Advertisement

Oh, Sagittarius! Normally, you're all about that carefree, "let's go on an adventure" vibe, but right now, you want powerful abundance. Something’s shifted, so instead of chasing sunsets, you're diving deep into the feels. Yep, that’s right, even you, the zodiac’s perpetual optimist, are craving some emotional intensity right now.

Forget flings and surface-level connections — you want something real. Emotional commitments are on the table, and even your relationship with money might get slightly dramatic (cue the buyer's remorse!). You’re known for brushing things off with a laugh, but right now, you're feeling all the feels, Sag, so don’t be surprised if you’re having a bit of an existential crisis over brunch.

Normally, your mind bounces from one fun idea to the next, but now it’s all about private matters. Instead of shouting your thoughts from the mountaintop like the true fire sign you are, you’re going full-on philosopher, turning inward and contemplating life’s big questions.

Advertisement

Your past is calling, and you, ever the explorer, are digging through memories to figure out how they fit into your grand future. Just don’t fall into the rabbit hole of overthinking — there’s no need to carry the weight of yesterday’s emotional baggage into tomorrow’s adventures.

Sag, you’re meant to fly, not be held down! Let’s be real: telling a Sagittarius to deny themselves is like telling the wind to stop blowing — it’s just not going to happen!

You’re indulging fully, letting your softer, romantic side run wild. Whether treating yourself to a new look or flashing that irresistible, jovial Sag smile, you’re all about dialing up the charm. Right now, you're showing a side of yourself that nobody's expecting, honestly? Abundance looks good on you.

Advertisement

2. Capricorn

Twemoji | Canva

Oh, Capricorn, we know you've got your game face on, but guess what? Your mind is on fire right now, and you're brewing up a bonfire of creativity to create and attract powerful abundance! Known as the CEO of the zodiac, you're not just managing your thoughts — you’re leveling up with creative, game-changing ideas that could land you straight in the boss's chair (or maybe just another board meeting).

People love hearing from you, not just because you have something important to say, but because you listen — which, let’s be real, is pretty rare in a world full of people who can't walk like you!

Advertisement

Right now, you're the one others turn to when they need a solid plan because you're the mastermind who can cook up genius-level solutions that help you and your entire team reach the top!

All this communication isn't just casual for you — it’s a job, and boy, are you working hard at it. You feel the heat to get things done, and no shortcuts are allowed. As a Capricorn, idle gossip or chit-chat? Not your vibe.

You’d rather trim the fat and get to the core of what’s essential (after all, you rule the skeletal system)! Don’t be surprised if you’re feeling slightly bogged down by life’s daily disruptions — those never-ending to-do lists? Yep, they're knocking at your door. Siblings or acquaintances might test your patience, too.

Advertisement

You’re a classic Capricorn, so you're not about to waste time on relationships that feel like dead weight. You’re on a mission to make moves, not small talk. You're cutting through the fluff like it's your morning coffee, focusing only on what truly matters: abundance (because, duh, your time is precious).

Saturn’s got you thinking long-term; every idea has the same strength as your work ethic. Plus, with the Moon in Cancer, prepare for some relationship drama or — if you’re lucky — a cozy bonding session. Whether negotiating a business deal or getting more profound with your S.O., partnerships are on your mind, and you're getting the love you deserve!

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Jla Starr Johnson is a journalist currently enrolled in the Professional Astrologer Training and Certification Diploma Program at Astrology University.