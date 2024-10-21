5 Zodiac Signs With Very Good Horoscopes On October 22, 2024

Five zodiac signs will have very good horoscopes on Tuesday, October 22, 2024, thanks to the Moon, the Sun, and Mercury. But the rest of the astrological signs are encouraged to know what they want and not budge from that inner conviction.

We have a change of zodiac seasons on our hands on October 22. Libra Season ends and Scorpio Season starts. You may feel a shift in the wind and a sudden desire to be more secretive about your plans and processes. Some of you may also become more sensitive to the world around you with various heightened intuitive senses.

Moon in Scorpio's relationship with the Sun brings big effects today, but because the Moon is debilitated in Scorpio, this pairing will bring past wounds and triggers to the surface in a bid to heal and help us become strong from within. Trust the process.

Finally, Mercury in Scorpio urges you to ask questions, especially when power tends to pool and the scope for exploitation is big. This is the boon that enables people to prevent and protect themselves before a something less fortunate can enter their lives.

Five zodiac signs with very good horoscopes on October 22, 2024:

1. Leo

Ibnu Hasan and Dirtyline Studio | Canva

Most compatible zodiac signs for Leo on Tuesday: Cancer & Pisces

Best time of the day for Leo: 12 p.m.

Leo, your horoscope on Tuesday is fabulous for you. Not only is this the transitioning day for the Sun (your zodiac ruler) as it moves from Libra to Scorpio, but it's also a transitioning day for you as you leave behind the old and begin new with greater energy and vigor. There's nothing you can't conquer.

You are also highlighted as a slayer of bad intentions at this time. Whether this manifests as a truth detector when you are socializing or as an internal alarm when you sense a trap, trust this force, and you will be safe. Working with blue crystals can help with this, too.

2. Virgo

Ibnu Hasan and Dirtyline Studio | Canva

Most compatible zodiac sign for Virgo on Tuesday: Sagittarius

Best time of the day for Virgo: 10 a.m./p.m.

Virgo, your horoscope on Tuesday is heady and strong for you. Under this influence, your eccentric side will emerge. After all, you are just as mercurial as Gemini, only less obvious! Lean into this, and you will discover the oddest adventures and opportunities wherever you go. Your blessings will find you, too, on such paths.

Those nerdier than your friends' circle may want to socialize with strangers on this day by attending a meet-up or event/convention. Cosplaying is indicated here, too. In short, go where you will have the most fun!

3. Capricorn

Ibnu Hasan and Dirtyline Studio | Canva

Most compatible zodiac sign for Capricorn on Tuesday: Aries

Best time of the day for Capricorn: 3 - 5 p.m.

Capricorn, we are getting closer and closer to Halloween. Do you feel the sudden change in the wind? Or maybe it's the new decorations on your neighbor's doorstep! Your horoscope on Tuesday will bring out the eccentric side from within you. It's up to you to give it free rein and experience the magic or shy away because of peer pressure.

If you feel called to, do at least one thing on this day that helps you let go of societal expectations. It can be something fun and joyful. But it can also be something meditative that enables you to wrap and heal if that's what you need.

4. Taurus

Ibnu Hasan and Dirtyline Studio | Canva

Most compatible zodiac sign for Taurus on Tuesday: Aries

Best time of the day for Taurus: 2 p.m.

Taurus, Tuesday's horoscope is fabulous for you! Let it sink into your bones and uplift your spirit. You will be flooded with ideas and inspiration. So keep a notebook handy (or a notes app) so you don't miss anything!

Also, it may be the beginning of the week, but you are called to celebrate the change of the zodiac season (it's Scorpio Season now) by relaxing and taking it a little easier. Remember: it may be the season of your opposite zodiac sign, but that doesn't mean you don't have powerful forces rooting for you!

5. Pisces

Ibnu Hasan and Dirtyline Studio | Canva

Most compatible zodiac signs for Pisces on Tuesday: Capricorn & Taurus

Best time of the day for Pisces: 10 p.m.

Pisces, on Tuesday, your horoscope has a subtleness that will reveal extraordinary insights if you engage with it. But for this, you can carve out some quiet time and create a safe space for yourself. Only then will your blessings and cosmic gifts become apparent.

You are also encouraged not to listen to the naysayers. Let your inner light shine bright, and keep moving forward to conquer your hopes and goals. Once the puzzle pieces fall into place, there will be no stopping the force within you!

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.