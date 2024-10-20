5 Zodiac Signs With Powerful Horoscopes On October 21, 2024

Five zodiac signs have quite powerful horoscopes on Monday, October 21, 2024 thanks to Moon conjunct Jupiter retrograde. You may find yourself evaluating your friendships, what they mean to you, or how they have impacted you so far in life. Journal about your experiences if you can, or introspect.

Sun in Libra's relationship with Mercury in Scorpio also impacts all zodiac signs on Monday. Once you decide to live true to yourself, much falseness will disappear. It can feel like a dark night of the soul when that occurs, especially if you let go of conditioned beliefs that hold you back. But it will all be worth it once you are on the other side.

Finally, Scorpio Season will begin on October 22, and Libra Season will end. So, if you wish to honor this last day, let it be about harmony, fairness, and honoring your life partners (whether they are platonic or romantic). Now, let's focus on what makes horoscopes powerful for five zodiac signs this Monday.

Five zodiac signs with powerful horoscopes on October 21, 2024:

1. Aries

Most compatible zodiac sign for Aries on Monday: Cancer

Best time of the day for Aries: 3 p.m.

Aries, a beautiful week is unfolding for you, starting this Monday. So don't be surprised if you feel that life is getting smoother than usual and you are finding support wherever you go. Some of you are about to meet a soulmate or a new friend.

Remember to balance the significant goals with fun times with your loved ones. You'll discover powerful blessings. Plus, your presence will indirectly pass on the blessing to them. With this in mind, choose your company wisely on Monday.

2. Leo

Most compatible zodiac sign for Leo on Monday: Taurus

Best times of the day for Leo: 10 a.m./p.m.

Leo, the time has come for you to unfurl your wings and fly. Some of you have put in a lot of work on yourself, whether from a beauty standpoint, career, personal goals, or diet. The cosmic forces give you the prize you have been waiting for! So be receptive and embrace the magic and joy of Monday.

You are also encouraged to steer clear of naysayers. It will block the powerful flow of energies for you. Instead, go where you feel light, happy, and can't help yourself but smile. Only good things are ahead!

3. Cancer

Most compatible zodiac sign for Cancer on Monday: Capricorn

Best time of the day for Cancer: 12 p.m.

Cancer, your horoscope on Monday holds a hidden blessing. It will create a perfect environment for your creativity and help you develop dazzling ideas and fresh inspiration. Where this takes you is powerful; it is only something you will discover along the way!

You are also encouraged to stand outside and soak up the sunlight for at least a few minutes on this day. Wear sunscreen, though, if you will be in direct sunlight! But this good horoscope will flow to you even if you are in the shade but outdoors.

4. Pisces

Most compatible zodiac sign for Pisces on Monday: Leo

Best time of the day for Pisces: 8 p.m.

Pisces, you are beautiful and wise, even if you don't think you are. Don't diminish yourself because you don't know everything. Nobody does. Yet, everyone has their area of interest and expertise, and so do you. Ground yourself in that; you will never be stunted or afraid of growth.

Do one thing on Monday that increases your energy. Whether it's eating a meal, you cook only for your enjoyment (and no one else's), signing up for an online class, or reading poetry on stage at a local coffee shop's poetry night, intriguing insights and magical treasures await you on this path.

5. Scorpio

Most compatible zodiac sign for Scorpio on Monday: Virgo

Best times of the day for Scorpio: 9 a.m./p.m.

Scorpio, Monday's horoscope is powerful and potent for you. If you lean into it, it will help you conquer your goals like nobody's business. But before you can do that, you must identify the goals you want to be blessed by this astrological forecast. Focus is the keyword. So set those intentions strong!

Also, Pluto may be murking things up within your subconscious right now. Still, you are urged to pull away from any bad manifestations by grounding yourself through calming practices or meditation.

