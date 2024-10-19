5 Zodiac Signs With Beautiful Horoscopes On October 20, 2024

Big takes and moves are in store for each zodiac sign on October 20, 2024. Of course, five zodiac signs will have the best horoscopes under this influence — Aquarius, Pisces, Libra, Sagittarius, and Aries. But the rest can soar high if they permit themselves to recognize their inner genius.

The Sun in Libra (in the last degrees) is the primary benefactor in our daily horoscope. The message is simple: do right by yourself and by those whose lives are connected to you. That's how beautiful things and cultures are created. Even when the connection point seems as distant as the planet you share, it's never so distant.

Advertisement

Mercury in Scorpio adds weight to our horoscope's message by reminding us that seemingly shallow surfaces often hide unfathomable depths. What may appear unconnected may turn out to be a significant interconnection at the level of the soul. You can only discover this when you are willing to look beyond the surface to live an authentic life.

Finally, Venus in Sagittarius' relationship with Neptune Retrograde in Pisces urges us to bring a light touch to our lives and relationships. It makes life beautiful and worth embracing with all one's heart.

So let this Sunday be a time for you to do just that! Are you ready to unleash your raw extraordinariness on the world? Don't hold yourself back or second-guess yourself. The cosmos will pave the way for you if you dive in head-first.

Advertisement

Five zodiac signs with beautiful horoscopes on October 20, 2024:

1. Aquarius

Allexxandar from Getty Images | Canva

Most compatible zodiac sign for Aquarius on Sunday: Virgo

Best time of the day for Aquarius: 11 a.m.

Aquarius, your horoscope on Sunday for you is all about knowing your mind and heart and doing right by yourself first. Yes, you must take into account your loved ones, too. But don't forget yourself! You will shine and thrive when you find the middle ground in this while listening to your inner needs so they are not compromised.

Advertisement

You are also encouraged to be mindful of the energy within your living space at this time. Is it healthy or stagnant? How do you feel in your home? Changing the orientation of furniture or engaging with feng shui can help. Trust your instincts on this, and as Marie Kondo says — “spark joy!”

2. Pisces

Allexxandar from Getty Images | Canva

Advertisement

Most compatible zodiac sign for Pisces on Sunday: Cancer

Best time of the day for Pisces: 12 p.m.

Pisces, you will either be your best friend on Sunday or the opposite. So choose you! That's the path to your cosmic gifts. You will be golden if you allow confidence and courage to guide your steps.

Your horoscope also encourages you to think more deeply about the significance of your given name. Does it help you or hinder you? Does it reinforce biases or give you the freedom to be yourself? Names can have power or take it away from you. Trust your instincts on this, and you will be golden here too.

Advertisement

3. Libra

Allexxandar from Getty Images | Canva

Most compatible zodiac sign for Libra on Sunday: Pisces

Best time of the day for Libra: 3 a.m./p.m.

Libra, your horoscope on Sunday for you is all about spending time with friends and family! Let that be your north star so you can not lured away to spaces not conducive to good health and inner well-being. The cosmic forces are here to support you as you rest and allow your soul to grow.

Advertisement

Also, you are encouraged to think about the type of music that makes you feel strong and vital. Then, play it at home and let the music sink into your soul! Whether it's a classical piece, hip-hop, Taylor Swift, or hard rock, intriguing surprises await you on this path.

4. Sagittarius

Allexxandar from Getty Images | Canva

Advertisement

Most compatible zodiac sign for Sagittarius on Sunday: Leo

Best time of the day for Sagittarius: 12 p.m.

Sagittarius, food will be your greatest joy and delight on Sunday. Whether you go on a brunch date with someone new, cook up a storm in your kitchen, or entertain guests with excellent catering, good surprises await you on this path. Let your inner gastronomic explorer take the reins!

You are also encouraged to lean into self-care practices on this day, whether that's a beauty regime, playing softball, or reading a favorite book. You get to choose what will bring light into your world!

Advertisement

5. Aries

Allexxandar from Getty Images | Canva

Most compatible zodiac sign for Aries on Sunday: Virgo

Best time of the day for Aries: 10 a.m./p.m.

Advertisement

Aries, your daily horoscope on Sunday is exceptionally potent for you. Plus, it's a day ruled by the Sun, so it will automatically speak to your fire sign soul! Under this influence, don't hold yourself back, whatever your wishes and goals might be for the day. Whether fun, sporty, reflective, or relaxing, you can choose the day's adventures.

You are also encouraged to carve out some time for mindfulness practice on this day, preferably in the morning. It will sync you with the powerful forces here and stoke your inner fire like never before!

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.