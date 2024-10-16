5 Zodiac Signs With Peaceful Horoscopes On October 17, 2024

Five zodiac signs give themselves the gift of peace and tranquility on Thursday, October 17, 2024. Libra, Cancer, Aries, Scorpio, and Virgo will have the best horoscopes, thanks to the Full Moon and Venus entering Sagittarius. But the rest will benefit from relaxing into what brings them joy, too.

Firstly, we have two major astrological transits on Thursday: the Full Moon in Aries and Venus entering Sagittarius. So, if you don't feel something potent in the air as soon as you wake up, take a minute to breathe mindfully. You will sync yourself with this powerful force immediately and feel it. It's a fiery day!

Advertisement

Also, since the Full Moon in Aries represents the beginning of a new lunar cycle (from the year-long perspective of the Moon transiting through all the zodiac signs), now's a great time to shed unnecessary burdens and clean house emotionally so you can move forward with greater strength, courage, and drive.

Venus in Sagittarius will make the collective experience in love good, too! So lean into fun whenever you can and zip off on adventures. Every time you step out of your comfort zone, good things will happen!

Five zodiac signs with peaceful horoscopes on October 17, 2024:

1. Libra

cundra, Ganna Sereda from Anna_leni | Canva Pro

Advertisement

Most compatible zodiac sign for Libra on Thursday: other Libras

Best time of the day for Libra: 8 p.m.

Libra, no one can make you feel small if you refuse to let them. This Full Moon night. It may be a Moon in your opposing zodiac sign, but it's here to support you.

Set stronger boundaries and separate your pursuits from the group's needs. When you can, lean into your dreams and goals instead of living in other people's shadows or trying to fulfill their expectations. These steps are the path that leads to a peaceful day and your blessing.

Advertisement

You are also encouraged to eat good food on this day to keep your spiritual and physical bodies in sync. Don't be surprised when deep insights bubble up to the surface!

2. Cancer

cundra, Ganna Sereda from Anna_leni | Canva Pro

Advertisement

Most compatible zodiac sign for Cancer on Thursday: Aries

Best time of the day for Cancer: 2 p.m.

Cancer, as the defacto purveyor of all things Moon-related, Thursday will be your night (and day)! No matter the zodiac sign of the moon, if it's full, it will shine bright for you and bless you wherever you wish it to bless you. So keep your thoughts clear and your intentions specific. That's how you will channel your lunar magic in your horoscope.

You are also encouraged to talk to yourself in front of a mirror. Reflections and silver-backed mirrors are part of the realm of the moon, and so this exercise will directly connect you to the deeper, peaceful parts of your consciousness while you remain awake and aware. Don't forget to write down what you observe or experience!

Advertisement

3. Aries

cundra, Ganna Sereda from Anna_leni | Canva Pro

Most compatible zodiac sign for Aries on Thursday: Cancer

Best time of the day for Aries: 3 - 6 p.m.

Aries, the energy on Thursday is so big and beautiful for you that you may not know what to do with it. After all, we have a Full Moon in Aries on this day. So expect only the best! The cosmic forces will remove all obstacles from your path and also move away toxic individuals who don't wish to see you succeed. Nothing can stop you now.

Advertisement

You are also encouraged to spend some time on self-care, and maybe even do something special, like wear a new outfit or get a haircut or a facial. Let the moon bring out your beauty and make you glow up!

4. Scorpio

cundra, Ganna Sereda from Anna_leni | Canva Pro

Advertisement

Most compatible zodiac sign for Scorpio on Thursday: Aries

Best time of the day for Scorpio: 2 p.m.

Scorpio, you will have peaceful horoscopes on Thursday because of the Full Moon in Aries. After all, Aries is your zodiac sibling by sharing Mars as your planetary ruler (you also have Pluto as a second ruler). So don't be surprised when your efforts suddenly yield more results than usual. If you set your sights on what you want, you can truly hit it out of the ballpark now.

Some of you will also experience a glow-up under this lunar influence. Plus, competitive people will find their inner drive heightened beyond belief, allowing them to push harder and faster and go the extra mile until they cross the finish line. Athletics is highlighted here, too.

Advertisement

5. Virgo

cundra, Ganna Sereda from Anna_leni | Canva Pro

Advertisement

Most compatible zodiac sign for Virgo on Thursday: Pisces

Best time of the day for Virgo: 8 a.m./p.m.

Virgo, your horoscope on Thursday has a relaxing and peaceful quality to it. Almost as if you are being offered a reprieve from the fast pace of life so your soul can relax and rejuvenate itself. Don't squander this blessing or allow others to guilt you into walking away from it. If you lean into this, you will discover why stillness is just as valuable as speed.

You are also encouraged to go where you feel light-hearted and good. Engage with people who make you laugh well and entertainment options that bring out your best. There are hidden surprises on this path, too (in a good way!).

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.