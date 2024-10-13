3 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attracting Financial Success The Week Of October 14 - 20, 2024

Two can tango, but two can also waltz! It all depends on what you desire. That's the theme this week between October 14 - 20, 2024, in finances and good fortune. Of course, three Chinese zodiac signs will attract the most success now — Horse, Rabbit, and Ox. But before that, here are the general money messages for everyone.

This week's I Ching hexagram of success is Mountain over Mountain (#52), changing to Mountain over Wind (#18). It speaks of success not being static but dynamic, like a living being. When you nurture it, it thrives. When you only give it breadcrumbs of your time, it doesn't evolve.

This hexagram also reminds us that what one person may consider a financial success may not be so to another. Geographical differences and cultural variances also exist in this. In short, don't aim for fortune to appease someone else. Do it because it will be meaningful to you and will enable you to be just as dynamic as the path to success!

If you feel called to, budget your spending money for three things this week — the future, random fun, and total spontaneity. It will trigger an abundance mindset in you and make your money work for you. Let's focus on the three Chinese zodiac signs attracting financial success this week between October 14 - 20.

Three Chinese zodiac signs attracting financial success between October 14 - 20, 2024:

1. Horse

Horse, luck can come and go, but finances last long if you concentrate efforts and are proactive. That's your message for this week. It's the best way to embrace the financial success that will grace your life now.

Specific areas of financial success for Rat:

Telecommunications will benefit you the most this week in the arena of finances, whether you use it for official interactions, submitting a contest entry, or educating yourself with an online course. Those of you with unconventional career paths will also experience a good boost of fortune, whether you are a cat whisperer, a giant pumpkin farmer, a competitive eater, and more.

Remedies for financial blocks:

If you have recently faced hardships in money, you may have money vampires in your life. It can be an ex who keeps cropping up when they need some dough, a distant relative, or even a false friend who never settles their debts or pays any bills when you go out together. Taking action about this will remove the blocks. Steer away from the vampires!

Power color to attract money:

Your power color for the week is gold. You can hang a charm on golden paper outside your house to attract more money.

2. Rabbit

Rabbit, you will be pretty successful financially this week! Especially those of you who have children and/or are their primary guardians. The cosmic forces are here to support you and your growing family.

Specific areas of financial success for Rat:

Some areas that will benefit from this energy are telecommunications, history, archaeology, animal work, and farming. Booksellers will have a terrific week! So will those who run or work on set for educational/non-fiction TV programs.

Remedies for financial blocks:

Do an energy cleanse by drinking a glass of turmeric milk daily for the next week. It may not taste very nice, but the golden milk will energetically draw more wealth to you. (Don't do this if you are allergic to turmeric or have food restrictions!)

Power color to attract money:

Your power color for the week is violet. You can embrace this by placing violets (the flowers) in a vase in your home or on your study desk. Other violet flowers will also do the trick!

3. Ox

med.asf from goodprintsshop, Tais Bernabe, suwillustrations, M.Wallflower, D Gra Px | Canva

Ox, you are a magnet for financial success this week! But this energy will work for you only in a muted manner and out of sight of the public eye. To maintain the secrecy, you will continue to enjoy this unobstructed.

Specific areas of financial success for Rat:

Those of you who work with children in some capacity will be very successful this week in terms of wealth and career growth. This can be school teachers, principals, daycare workers, babysitters, midwives, pediatric doctors, nurses, and more! But others can tap into this financial luck by engaging with their inner child, too.

Remedies for financial blocks:

Some of you are allowing negative thought patterns to create blocks for you. It's a kind of self-sabotage that you may have learned from your community or even your parents. You may be throwing in the towel before you begin or believing someone with your background cannot succeed. This is not about being toxic, positive, or ignoring reality. This is about not being your enemy. There are enough of those already in the world!

Power color to attract money:

Your power color this week is golden — not the actual metal gold, though. You'll benefit from adding a touch of gold to your wardrobe — maybe a golden scarf, a golden watch, or spritzing some body spray with golden luster dust on you.

