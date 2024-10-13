Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Monday, October 14

Your zodiac sign's tarot horoscope for October 14, 2024, brings insight into your life when the Moon is in dreamy Pisces. Today, we are driven to look inside our hearts and feel our emotions for the purpose of growth, self-development, and emotional closure.

With the Moon conjunct taskmaster Saturn in Pisces, we may discover it's time to grow up even though adulting feels harsh. Set old ways aside; do something important. Let's see what wisdom comes from the cards for each zodiac sign in astrology this Monday.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Seven of Cups



Everything begins as an idea, Aries. This is a wonderful time to dream about the future and have faith in your wildest hopes.

Get a feel for your goals. How would you like to reach them? Create your strategy and decide.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Page of Pentacles



An opportunity may come to you soon, Taurus. However, it may not be delivered to you; it may be yours to take, so go make life happen.

Some of the best things don’t occur by accident but by intently seeking them out. Make a move. The universe awaits!

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Five of Wands



Constantly paying attention to life's distractions can slow you down, Gemini. You may be comparing yourself to others when that isn’t fair; you are different people on different journeys and timelines.

If you want change, think about what you'd like to see happen. Try not to measure your greatness by another person's measuring stick.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Pentacles



Be intentional, Cancer. While you may not be able to prepare for everything in life, prudence and planning for what you can foresee will get you far.

For example, Cancer, listen to your intuition. When you get a nudge to prepare for something, pay attention. Don't ignore your inner voice.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Swords



You are lovable for so many reasons, Leo. This is a beautiful time to begin loving to yourself.

Instead of thinking about what you'd like to do in self-care, actually plan to do it. Pencil yourself in for a me-date. Make loving you a priority.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Ten of Swords, reversed



Quick gratification has limited results, Virgo. It may take actions that are hard or undesirable at the moment that yield the outcomes you crave.

This is a beautiful time to become aware of what might not be serving you, like old habits or choices you may need to abandon to become your best self.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Death



The only constant in life is change, Libra. Change may be a call for gratitude and appreciation for what you have and will have in the future.

Wholly take in all your current life offers. One day, things will be different.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Five of Cups, reversed



Are you holding a grudge? Are there any areas in your life needing forgiveness, Scorpio? In your personal journey, you may realize that practicing grace and love for yourself and others is crucial to moving forward.

Do so for yourself. It's the pathway to joy.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Devil, reversed



Some people may act and say things to provoke a reaction out of you, Sagittarius. However, you don't have to take the bait. Is it better to ignore their efforts?

Ask yourself how important it is if you don't. What will happen if you do?

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Two of Cups



Some matches are so powerful you can’t deny its strength, Capricorn. When you meet someone you naturally connect with, nurture the relationship.

Go out and mingle with friends and have fun. Make time to socialize.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Six of Cups



Enjoy the small things, Aquarius. This is a beautiful time to implement more of life’s simple joys.

You may incorporate something you loved from childhood, perhaps an activity like dancing or painting. Enjoy some quality time with friends.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Seven of Pentacles, reversed



Are you encountering setbacks, Pisces? You may be stretching yourself too thin, attempting to nurture several different areas in your life at once.

Do you feel as though you aren’t making progress? Is it necessary to do it all?

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a practical astrologer.