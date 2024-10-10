5 Zodiac Signs With Great Horoscopes On October 11, 2024

Good news! Friday, October 11, 2024, five zodiac signs will have great horoscopes when Pluto retrograde ends.

First of all, we have a major astrological transit on October 11 — Pluto stations direct in Capricorn. That's a dramatic shift, to say the least, since Pluto always creates some societal havoc whenever it goes back and forth.

In this case, Pluto Direct will draw our attention to power dynamics at the hierarchal level, whether in government bodies, community leaders, at work or even your local HOA. After all, only once you have clarity can you know whether power is being used beneficially for the good of everyone or in sneaky ways with nefarious motives and what you can do about it.

Mercury in Libra adds weight to this message by reminding us that the way something is said is less important than the actual content of what is communicated. After all, communication errors can be fixed with time and practice.

But it's always better to understand all the facets of a story to eliminate blindspots and biases and to understand the heart of the matter first! Let's see what this means for Cancer, Leo, Aries, Virgo, and Libra.

Five zodiac signs with great horoscopes on October 11, 2024:

1. Cancer

brunasaraiva | Canva Pro

Most compatible zodiac sign for Virgo on Friday: Capricorn

Best time of the day for Cancer: 10 a.m.

Capricorn, the energy on Friday has a stillness to it that will call your soul to go into introvert mode. If you heed this call, you will discover deep insights bubbling up from within. Note them down, even if they don't make sense right away. The puzzle pieces will come together slowly in the end.

You are also encouraged to lean hard into everything that's in the domain of earth sign energy at this time. Whether that's character traits like patience, steadiness, being grounded, or a material focus on the body, wealth, home, and more, this is where you shall discover your blessings too!

2. Leo

Berry Art | Canva Pro

Most compatible zodiac signs for Leo on Friday: Cancer & Leo

Best time of the day for Leo: 11 a.m.

Leo, you are called to look within on Friday and ask yourself — “What am I?” The answers may be surprising or even funny. Don't censor yourself. Write down your words if you can as they will start making sense eventually from a metaphorical perspective. That's how you will discover your blessings.

You are also encouraged to lean into water sign energy on this day, even if you are a fire sign yourself. This will create a counterbalance in your life, whether that's in love, career, or other areas. In short, let your emotions and intuition rule the roost!

3. Aries

Berry Art | Canva Pro

Most compatible zodiac sign for Aries on Friday: Aries

Best time of the day for Aries: 8 a.m./p.m.

Aries, the energy on Friday has a melancholic but nostalgic tinge to it for you. Lean into it and you will pull up treasures from your memories. What occurs next cannot be foretold, but you will find inspiration and blessings on this path in one way or another.

You are also encouraged to align with the energy of wind in a metaphorical way. So be swift on this day, but also take the paths of least resistance. Allow yourself to expand when you feel the need and contract when that's necessary too. Adaptation is the name of the game here.

4. Virgo

Berry Art | Canva Pro

Most compatible zodiac sign for Virgo on Friday: Capricorn

Best time of the day for Virgo: 10 a.m.

Virgo, you are sweet in more ways than one. Lean into it and you will find your cosmic gifts of the day. This energy is not supposed to be spread thin though, and that's okay. Whether your sweetness comes out in the presence of your best friends, romantic partner, or creative pursuits, go where this aspect of you feels at home.

You are also encouraged to lean into fire sign energy at this time, especially if you struggle with setting boundaries or get taken advantage of easily. Let assertive be the motto of the day. Practice makes perfect!

5. Libra

Berry Art | Canva Pro

Most compatible zodiac sign for Libra on Friday: Libra

Best time of the day for Libra: 10 - 11 a.m.

Libra, the energy on Friday has a contentious feel to it for you. You will either have an excellent day or walk right past your blessings. It all depends on how mindful you are and whether or not you ignore the red flags you observe around you. This blessing is also a challenge to draw out your inner truth.

You are also encouraged to lean into earth sign energy at this time. It will help you sync with what's here for you and observe everything in your surroundings more clearly. This, in turn, will positively impact your true path in life as a Libra.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.