Astrologer Who Accurately Predicted Biden Dropping Out Warns That The Upcoming U.S. Presidential Election ‘Will Not Go As Planned’

The 2024 presidential election has already been one for the history books. Between President Joe Biden dropping out at the last minute and being replaced by Kamala Harris and two attempted assassination attempts on Donald Trump, nothing about this election cycle has been normal.

As it turns out, that pattern could very likely continue. One astrologer who has been right about election-related matters in the past says there’s still one more big twist awaiting us.

Something about the quickly approaching U.S. presidential election will cause a problem, according to an astrologer.

Astrologer and TikTok content creator Helena Woods often makes predictions about things related to politics and current events. In fact, she correctly predicted that Joe Biden would drop out of the presidential race.

Now, she has made a new prediction. Woods said that something unexpected will happen before the election is over.

“It is my duty, it is my job, it is my obligation as an astrologer to inform you of what is to come,” Woods began. “And when I say that the energy we’ve been in from January to now, it is nothing like what we’re stepping into starting next month.”

“October, mid-month, end of October, November, December and then into the Mars retrograde at the beginning of ‘25. We are switching gears,” she continued. “It’s a different energy,” she added. “It’s a shift of changes that are all happening at once.”

Woods reminded viewers that this was not the first time she had made predictions about the election — and not the first time she had been right.

“I’ve made my predictions about this election on YouTube over a year ago,” she said. “You know what I’m predicting.”

“I accurately made the prediction of RFK Jr., Trump, Kamala, Biden,” she stated. “I’ve made all my predictions. They’ve been accurate so far.”

Woods insisted that there's something on the horizon that none of us could possibly see coming.

She noted that it’s something that will change the entirety of the race.

She predicted, “This election, I am expecting a wildcard moment of possibly not knowing who the winner is or things changing very last minute right before the election, so stay tuned.”

Woods has made several accurate predictions about the 2024 election before.

If a shake up does indeed happen in the presidential race, it wouldn’t be the first time Woods has made a correct political prediction. When Biden dropped out of the race, stepping aside to allow Kamala Harris to become the Democratic nominee, she reminded her followers that she had predicted such a thing happening.

“This means something is drastically pivoting in his life,” she said at the time of the prediction. “Like he’s finishing something, he’s letting go, he’s quitting, he’s stepping down,” she continued. “Multiple techniques in astrology show this big ending for Biden,” Woods told viewers.

Woods also predicted that Robert F. Kennedy Jr. would be involved with Donald Trump in some way months before he dropped out and endorsed him.

“If he doesn’t win but Trump wins, I wonder if RFK Jr. is gonna be involved in some, in some capacity,” she said. “Is RFK Jr.’s message incorporated into the next presidency in some way?”

Just a few days after Woods’ initial prediction that an election shake up was on its way, she doubled down on her prediction.

Three days after Woods posted her original video in which she discussed her prediction that a major change was about to take place in the political world related to the election, she made another video which suggested that change could come on or around October 17.

Woods said this time appeared to be “very challenging” for Trump and that Harris would experience “a major change or pivot.”

While the accuracy of Woods’ new prediction remains to be seen, her past predictions suggest there’s a good chance she’s right. If so, America must be prepared for something big.

Mary-Faith Martinez is a writer for YourTango who covers entertainment, news and human interest topics.