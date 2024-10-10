The One-Card Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On October 11, 2024

Your zodiac sign's tarot horoscope for October 11, 2024, focuses on Pluto retrograde ending. The Moon will meet with Pluto in Capricorn just as it crosses the threshold to enter Aquarius, a bright star in our day since it points us directly toward wisdom.

The Star tarot reminds us that a celestial gift, our talents are not something to keep to ourselves. Share your beautiful traits by helping others; that's one of the reasons you have them. If you have something good to add to the world, don't be afraid to let your light shine. Let's see what else our tarot horoscope reveals for us this Friday.

Learn what your zodiac sign's tarot horoscope has in store for you on Friday, October 11, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Page of Wands

Get creative, Aries. You are a natural imagination machine and can come up with many cool ideas to pursue. However, today, focus on one that you can take all the way to the top of success. See which feels right to you and laser in with perfect focus.



Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Queen of Wands

Trust your heart, Taurus. Amazing things happen when you allow your instincts and intuition to lead the way. Use quiet moments to hear the whisper of your inner voice. Let life show you which path is right for you.



Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Knight of Wands

You're ready to take a new journey in life. This can be day one of a beautiful adventure. It can be tough to make room for change, but with your motivation and drive, anything is possible Don't worry about the details, begin.





Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Swords, reversed

You can't please everyone, even if you try, Cancer. This may be the hardest lesson of 2024; however, when you start to let go of people-pleasing, you will discover that you have more time to focus on yourself and what you want to do. Filling your day with happiness helps you to see when you aren't. The sooner you begin, the better.



Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: King of Pentacles

You are a moneymaker, Leo. Right now, you may not see the entirety of what you can achieve. But trust your hard work and effort will reap a reward when the timing is right. The check is in the mail, and the universe itself signs it.





Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Cups

Surround yourself with people who fill your heart and life with love. Today is best for being around friends who support you and give you a sense of peace. If you prefer to spend time in your own company, practice self-care. Nurture your spirit with naps, good food and lots of joyful experiences.





Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Wands

Everyone wants to be in charge. However, there are some days when it makes more sense to let other people do the heavy lifting. Delegate tasks that can make others shine. Give credit where it is due.



Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Hierophant, reversed

You don't have to always follow the rules. Sometimes, you can make a few as you go alone. If you're starting a new project or job, you will want to go with the status quo. Take notes that help you keep tabs on ideas you have for change. When you are more prepared with a strategy, reveal your brilliance.





Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Three of Swords

Betrayal strikes at the heart. You may be feeling sad due to someone's dishonesty. Even if you only see this online, it hurts your heart. Try to be a better person and learn from other people's mistakes. You may be tempted to troll or call someone out. Think about it carefully before you do.



Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Ace of Wands

You will feel more motivated and driven today due to something good on the horizon. Give yourself something to look forward to. Plan a nice reward for this season of your life when it's complete. Look into vacation or list things you'd like to buy as a gift for great work.



Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Ace of Pentacles

You've got a great card today, Aquarius. Money can come to you more easily today. Set an intention on a fixed amount. Could you write it down on a piece of paper? Imagine that it's already yours. Do something to get it, but believe in your results.



Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Eight of Pentacles, reversed

Working hard is never a waste of time when you're learning something new. It may feel like you're doing a lot of uphill work today because you are still at the starting point of a new journey. However, with time, you'll get better and faster. Trust the process.





Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.