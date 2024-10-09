The One-Card Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Thursday, October 10

Tarot horoscopes often reflect the energy of the Moon since it represents our feelings and how we process events in our lives and the world around us. With the First Quarter Moon in Capricorn on October 10, 2024, it's time to get things done and finalize projects. Since the Moon is in Capricorn, we focus on work and career.

Avoid doing things that weaken your energy, and eat foods that boost your energy. Push past mental and emotional roadblocks, including worry. Let's see what wisdom is in store for each zodiac sign on Thursday.

Your zodiac sign's one-card tarot card horoscope for Thursday, October 10, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Two of Pentacles

You've got this, Aries. You can be tough as nails, and tender on the inside. But, you can withstand life's storms, even if you're the one shedding tears. Just because things may be challenging, it doesn't mean you can't do them, Aries. You can...and you will!

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Seven of Wands

There's a light at the end of the tunnel. Wait for it. When you encounter obstacles, and seemingly there is no solution or way around, Taurus, this is a wonderful time to tap into your creative thinking skills. Focus on the good. It's there for you to see.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Queen of Wands - Reversed

The words and actions of others reflect what is within them, Gemini. This can give you a call for compassion and understanding that you may not have had otherwise, when you can see through their hard times. Additionally, it may help you to form self-compassion for yourself.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Pentacles

Honesty and integrity will get you far, Cancer. While it may take time to build or reach your goals, you can be sure you are doing your part to build upon a firm foundation that will last.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Ten of Pentacles

There is power in numbers, Leo. When you may encounter periods of struggle, having a community you can lean on is critical. Reach out. It can be tough to ask for help, but once you do, you'll see many people in your life who want to shoulder you with their love and kindness.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Four of Cups

Sometimes, the best thing you can do is let things rest. When you feel you have gone in circles or aren't sure how something will play out, trust the greater forces at work.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Cups

A genuine heart shines bright like nothing else, Libra. You are a giver, so don't be afraid to allow your sweet side to show up in friendships and other relationships. You may be the only person who wears their heart their sleeve right now, but imagine the world if it didn't have you in it. How dark would this place be?

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Temperance

Balance is key, Scorpio. From period to period, your scale may shift, and different aspects of your life may require more or less time. It's important to understand balance often isn't one solid equilibrium but constant adjustments to your current place in life.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Priestess

When you are open to the wisdom of others, Sagittarius, you can grow exponentially. This is because you aren't limited to your first-hand experience or sight but can learn things the easy way.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Judgement, reversed

Don't be hard on yourself, Capricorn. Sometimes, things aren't always what they seem or not what you hoped for, which can be hard to accept. You may feel disappointed now, but this situation will soon make sense. Life may be preserving you for something much greater in the future.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Four of Wands

It is okay if you fall, Aquarius. From there, you can demonstrate a great form of strength: resilience. It isn't about being perfect but getting back up, even after you may fail or lose your footing.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Chariot

What is meant for you will find you, Pisces. Today may feel like an uphill climb, but hang in there. Whatever you face can be managed, but it may require more patience. Consider this a character development exercise from the universe.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.