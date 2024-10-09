The One-Card Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Thursday, October 10

Roll up your sleeves, zodiac signs. It's time to get to work.

Written on Oct 09, 2024

Add to Bookmarks
Tarot Horoscope For Thursday, October 10 annastories, Codioful | Canva Pro
Advertisement

Tarot horoscopes often reflect the energy of the Moon since it represents our feelings and how we process events in our lives and the world around us. With the First Quarter Moon in Capricorn on October 10, 2024, it's time to get things done and finalize projects. Since the Moon is in Capricorn, we focus on work and career. 

Avoid doing things that weaken your energy, and eat foods that boost your energy. Push past mental and emotional roadblocks, including worry. Let's see what wisdom is in store for each zodiac sign on Thursday.

YourTango

See What The Universe Has In Store For You

Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!
By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy.
YourTango

You’re In!

Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Your zodiac sign's one-card tarot card horoscope for Thursday, October 10, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries

Tarot card: Two of Pentacles

You've got this, Aries. You can be tough as nails, and tender on the inside. But, you can withstand life's storms, even if you're the one shedding tears. Just because things may be challenging, it doesn't mean you can't do them, Aries. You can...and you will!

RELATED: The Super-Secret Side Of Each Zodiac Sign People Rarely See

Advertisement

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus

Tarot card: Seven of Wands

There's a light at the end of the tunnel. Wait for it. When you encounter obstacles, and seemingly there is no solution or way around, Taurus, this is a wonderful time to tap into your creative thinking skills. Focus on the good. It's there for you to see.

RELATED: How To Attract A Taurus Woman

Advertisement

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini

Tarot card: Queen of Wands - Reversed

The words and actions of others reflect what is within them, Gemini. This can give you a call for compassion and understanding that you may not have had otherwise, when you can see through their hard times. Additionally, it may help you to form self-compassion for yourself. 

RELATED: 2 Zodiac Signs Experiencing Unprecedented Professional Success Throughout The Rest Of 2024

Advertisement

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer

Tarot card: Knight of Pentacles

Honesty and integrity will get you far, Cancer. While it may take time to build or reach your goals, you can be sure you are doing your part to build upon a firm foundation that will last. 

RELATED: Zodiac Signs That Will Break Your Heart, Ranked From Most To Least Likely

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo

Tarot card: Ten of Pentacles

There is power in numbers, Leo. When you may encounter periods of struggle, having a community you can lean on is critical. Reach out. It can be tough to ask for help, but once you do, you'll see many people in your life who want to shoulder you with their love and kindness.  

RELATED: Your Biggest Strengths And Weaknesses, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

Advertisement

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo

Tarot card: Four of Cups

Sometimes, the best thing you can do is let things rest. When you feel you have gone in circles or aren't sure how something will play out, trust the greater forces at work. 

RELATED: 6 Most Caring Zodiac Signs That Wear Their Hearts On Their Sleeves

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra

Tarot card: Queen of Cups

A genuine heart shines bright like nothing else, Libra. You are a giver, so don't be afraid to allow your sweet side to show up in friendships and other relationships. You may be the only person who wears their heart their sleeve right now, but imagine the world if it didn't have you in it. How dark would this place be?

RELATED: The Two Zodiac Signs Predestined To Achieve Career Success In Their Lifetime, According To An Astrologer

Advertisement

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio

Tarot card: Temperance

Balance is key, Scorpio. From period to period, your scale may shift, and different aspects of your life may require more or less time. It's important to understand balance often isn't one solid equilibrium but constant adjustments to your current place in life. 

RELATED: 4 Zodiac Signs Predestined To Achieve Great Wealth In Their Lifetime, According To An Astrologer

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius

Tarot card: The Priestess

When you are open to the wisdom of others, Sagittarius, you can grow exponentially. This is because you aren't limited to your first-hand experience or sight but can learn things the easy way. 

RELATED: Zodiac Signs Who Make Great Moms, Ranked From Best To Worst

Advertisement

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn

Tarot card: Judgement, reversed

Don't be hard on yourself, Capricorn. Sometimes, things aren't always what they seem or not what you hoped for, which can be hard to accept. You may feel disappointed now, but this situation will soon make sense. Life may be preserving you for something much greater in the future. 

RELATED: The One 'Heaven-Sent' Zodiac Sign That Is The Ultimate Companion, According To An Astrologer

More for You:
Zodiac Signs That Are Terrible At Relationships (And Why)
5 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attracting Luck & Love The Month Of October 2024
Exactly How To Manifest What You Want (And Actually Get It)
2 Zodiac Signs Experiencing An Incredibly Lucky 'Emerald Year' In 2024

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius

Tarot card: Four of Wands

It is okay if you fall, Aquarius. From there, you can demonstrate a great form of strength: resilience. It isn't about being perfect but getting back up, even after you may fail or lose your footing. 

RELATED: How Pluto Retrograde In Aquarius Affects Each Zodiac Sign From Now Through October 11

Advertisement

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces

Tarot card: The Chariot

What is meant for you will find you, Pisces. Today may feel like an uphill climb, but hang in there. Whatever you face can be managed, but it may require more patience. Consider this a character development exercise from the universe. 

RELATED: 4 Zodiac Signs That'll Experience Significant Change During Chiron Retrograde In Aries From July 26 To December 29, 2024

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.

Advertisement