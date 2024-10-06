5 Zodiac Signs With Magical Horoscopes On October 7, 2024

Let the Moon be your guide on October 7, 2024, and watch the magic unfold for the five zodiac signs having the best horoscopes. First of all, the energy vortex is pretty intense on Monday. We have the relationship between the Sun in Libra, Saturn retrograde in Pisces, and Neptune retrograde in Pisces. If you can blend your need to draw from your pool of creativity with your desire to pursue your dreams, you will find unexpected support and help along the way.

Advertisement

Whether they are mentor figures, books that pop up on your path, or a one-line zinger from a friend's mouth, you will have the cosmos conspiring for you. So don't be afraid of the big leagues and the big stuff. You have got the sauce just as much as anyone else. It's your unique blend. Your personal moon sign can help tremendously in this.

Mercury conjunct Lilith in Libra is also beneficial on Monday. So, there's a need to break down mental barriers caused by peer pressure, societal expectations, or random criticisms heard during childhood. Once you do, you'll surprise the world! Let's focus on Libra, Aries, Leo, Virgo, and Cancer.

Advertisement

Five zodiac signs with magical horoscopes on October 7, 2024:

1. Libra

cundra, Ganna Sereda from Anna_leni | Canva Pro

Best zodiac sign for Libra to work with: Another Libra

Best time of the day for Libra: 11 a.m.

Libra, your horoscope Monday has sweet magic in it. You can find your good luck in a hotpot or some other delicious dish, but it's equally likely that this is a metaphor for those relationships in your life that fill your heart with joy and make you shine like nobody else.

Advertisement

So lean into that area of life on this day and have fun with your loved ones. Whether you play board games together, challenge each other to a cook-off, or explore the neighborhood and admire everyone's backyard/door decorations for Halloween, let your heart guide you!

2. Aries

cundra, Ganna Sereda from Anna_leni | Canva Pro

Advertisement

Best zodiac signs for Aries to work with: Virgo & Cancer

Best time of the day for Aries: 10 a.m.

Monday's magical horoscopes can be summed up as “go, go, go!”. So be proactive and brave! Go where your heart asks you to and do what you have always wanted. The cosmic forces are here to support you.

This is excellent for those who wish to start something new, whether founding a business, doing a housewarming ceremony, enrolling in a sports center to learn a new game, or something else. Never fear, never back down. That's the motto for the day for you.

Advertisement

3. Leo

cundra, Ganna Sereda from Anna_leni | Canva Pro

Best zodiac sign for Leo to work with: Capricorn

Best time of the day for Leo: 11 a.m.

Absolute bliss and sweet success await you on Monday, Leo. Your hard work is about to come to fruition. For some, your efforts in cultivating a public presence, whether in the entertainment field, as a social media influencer, or somewhere else, will pay off, too. Keep pushing forward because the cosmic forces have got your back!

Advertisement

There's a small note for you, though: you will succeed more as a lone wolf on Monday than in a team setting. So maybe focus on your solitary pursuits more, even as you allow the team responsibilities to continue as usual. Also, make sure to wear safety gear if this is relevant! There's no need to give the retrogrades any shady ideas.

4. Virgo

cundra, Ganna Sereda from Anna_leni | Canva Pro

Advertisement

Best zodiac sign for Virgo to work with: other Virgos

Best time of the day for Virgo: 11 a.m.

Monday will be busy for you, Virgo. You'll handle each of your responsibilities by taking plenty of breaks and thinking things through. Ask yourself your cosmic gift for the day (you are on the best horoscopes list). The answer will emerge from within you. For some, this is the cosmos training you for a big window of opportunity shortly. After all, can you catch a ball if you never practice catching?

You are also encouraged to think more seriously and ponder the future. Let your imagination and creativity take over. What comes forth will surprise and delight you!

Advertisement

5. Cancer

cundra, Ganna Sereda from Anna_leni | Canva Pro

Advertisement

Best zodiac signs for Cancer to work with: Leo & another Cancer

Best time of the day for Cancer: 12 p.m

Cancer, you can manifest money on Monday. Here's a handy trick if you want to supercharge this cosmic blessing. First, find your moon sign in your astrology birth chart. If you are a fire moon, you can speak your wish into existence if you do so with confidence.

If you are a water moon, close your eyes and let your intuition guide you to what you need to do for your manifestation to work. If you are an earth moon, you must speak to your elders on this subject, even if you keep everything general. If you are an air moon, you can create a vision board or write your wishes to life. Then, dedicate the rest of the day to peaceful pursuits and remaining still. The cosmic forces will work their magic.

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.