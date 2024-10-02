What Each Zodiac Sign Needs To Hear On October 3, Based On A Tarot Card Reading

The daily tarot horoscope has wisdom for each zodiac sign in astrology. Based on a tarot card reading, what does your zodiac sign need to hear on October 3? With the Justice tarot card in focus due to Libra season. The Moon, Sun, and Mercury are in Libra, and even though we may want to do things a certain way, there's a little bit of cosmic drama in the stars.

The Moon will square Mars, pushing us to get things done. We may feel pressured to rush projects or prefer to put tasks on hold to take a moment to breathe. The Justice tarot card reminds us that being kind to ourselves and others is important during these times. So, pencil in some breaks at work or some me-time at the end of the day. According to a tarot card reader, let's find out what else is in store for each zodiac sign.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Thursday, October 3, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Strength

Strength doesn't always take the form of aggression, Aries; it can be calm and compassionate, too. Sometimes, the most powerful elements can be empathy and, to a degree, softness. You may feel like you don't have your hundred percent to give, which is okay. It can motivate your strength to manifest in different forms, showing up in whatever way is realistic for you at this time.

Advertisement

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Nine of Wands, reversed

Do you feel it's been hard to maintain consistency, Taurus, or are you feeling resistance in reaching your goals? In those moments, instead of being critical of yourself, ground yourself in asking what might not be working. You may not be in an environment to bloom, or your expectations may be set too high right now. While you can accomplish all your goals in the long run, the best things don't occur overnight. You can find the most satisfaction and fulfillment when you center your daily goals on the small wins to get you to the big outcomes.

Advertisement

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Seven of Wands

Having the end goal in mind gives you the strength to persevere now, Gemini. This is a beautiful time to remember your goals or establish them for the first time. By having a vision in mind, you can know what you are fighting for and fight well. When doing what's best feels difficult, find hope in knowing you reap what you sow; it will come back to you!

Advertisement

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: King of Wands, reversed

Fake it until you make it. You may not feel ready to assume more responsibility, yet this can be a great opportunity for accelerated growth. You may feel a little pushed into doing someone's job at work to cover for a call-out or carry more burden at home for a family member than you'd prefer. The timing may feel off, but you're more than ready. You'll rise up to the occasion and make things happen.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Three of Pentacles, reversed

You may be dealing with a lack of harmony in the workplace or in matters of love, Leo. The feelings and connection may be there, but more practical actions may be needed. This may be a time to communicate to get on the same page, and do what you can to be a peacemaker.

Advertisement

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Page of Swords

You may be feeling a new surge of inspiration and curiosity, Virgo. With this thirst, you are in a prime opportunity to grow and learn more. This is a beautiful time to let it fuel growth and development of new knowledge. You might crack open a book, listen to podcasts, or converse with people.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Pentacles

You reap what you sow, Libra. This is a beautiful thing because if you hope to grow in some areas, your actions can directly push you closer to your goals! This is a great time to move forward and work hard with your goals in mind.

Advertisement

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Three of Swords, reversed

The quality of your life can only be as good as the quality of your mind, Scorpio. This is a wonderful time to assess the quality and trueness of your thoughts; fears or doubts that are not even true can crowd your mind and overtake you. Hurts or experiences may have shaped your outlook, but in your healing journey, you are starting to branch off from what is no longer serving you, Scorpio.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Four of Swords, reversed

Your intuition will tell you what you need, Sagittarius. If your body is communicating that you need to be still and rest, listen to it. This is a beautiful time to work in harmony with yourself, doing what needs to be done while giving yourself the space for recovery and rest.

Advertisement

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Four of Pentacles

You can always be moving forward, Capricorn, looking at what is yet to be done, so much so you fail to recognize all of the wins you have already accomplished. Your drive is a beautiful thing, but this is a great time to take a moment to pause and celebrate. Reflecting on what you have already done can give you the strength you need to persevere toward your future goals.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Emperor

You are growing in your leadership and position, Aquarius. You may be taking on a greater level of responsibility, or are looking up to someone who is a leader to you. This is a great time to enter and manage your current role fully. You may also offer advice and guidance to where you can.

Advertisement

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Seven of Swords

The workplace can be brutal, Pisces, but you have the tools and skills to navigate the waterhole storm. Today, avoid any gossip or slander about the boss that may come your way. You don't need to be around drama. Instead, focus on the work you do and do your best.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.