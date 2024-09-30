Love Horoscope For October 1, 2024 — The Moon & Neptune Spark Change

The energy of the Virgo Moon and retrograde Neptune in Pisces on Tuesday, October 1 sets the stage for the changes in store for your love horoscope.

The Moon is the keeper of all of your feelings and is considered to represent your truth. In Virgo, there can be a need to properly sort through, categorize, and make sense of your feelings. Yet, retrograde Neptune in Pisces will confuse matters, as you are plunged into a space of being unable to sort matters as neatly as you would love.

The Virgo Moon and retrograde Neptune in Pisces are meant to reconnect you with your unconscious or subconscious self, even if that means confronting fears or hidden desires. Today though, there is nothing that you must make sense of, especially with the eclipse soon on the way. Instead, it’s simply about holding space for all that you feel trusting that the clarity will arrive when it’s meant to — and until then, sitting with your feelings will allow you to know that each one is valuable.

What the love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Tuesday, October 1, 2024:

Aries

There is a difference between taking accountability and putting yourself down, dear Aries. While you need to hold yourself accountable for how you’ve approached love, that doesn’t necessarily mean you’ve done anything wrong. Being willing to learn from what happens serves a higher purpose.

You may benefit from connecting with a trusted friend or counselor to help you sort through what you’re feeling without being too hard on yourself. This is all part of a bigger clearing and upgrade so just try to allow yourself to move through it.

Taurus

You may find yourself confronting some real fears about your relationship, Taurus, but try not to believe everything you tell yourself. As much as you crave stability and emotional safety, that doesn’t mean you always make the radical choice to follow your heart.

Experience what surfaces today to transform your relationship. Think of your thoughts and fears like clouds in the sky so you don’t become overly attached to thinking the worst.

Gemini

What you are experiencing right now, Gemini, is extremely normal. In many ways, you are going through your own personal moment of having cold feet, whether or not you have nuptials planned as of yet.

This moment represents you questioning your own growth and feelings more so than your actual relationship, but give yourself time to sort through all of that. Sometimes feelings arise to who you just how much you’ve grown.

Cancer

It could feel like you can’t say anything right today. Try to practice patience for the process at hand, Cancer. There are a lot of energies occurring right now, which may make you feel scattered or unsure of how to best express yourself. Rather than continuing to try, embrace silence and reflection instead.

You don’t have to avoid your partner or the situation. Just realize that right now you may need some time with yourself before having any sort of conversation with your partner. Matters will be clearer soon. In the meantime, take this opportunity to simply feel everything and become more certain of your truth.

Leo

There is a difference between logically knowing what you are worth and making sure that you embody that, sweet Leo. As much as you have been working on internally validating and listening to yourself, today may feel a bit more challenging as you’re enmeshed in you're on thoughts.

Whatever you do, don’t make any swift decisions, and instead try to move with your emotions. Remind yourself you are worthy and try to treat yourself today to something that makes you feel good.

Virgo

No matter how much you try denying certain feelings, Virgo, there is no outrunning yourself. You’ve been trying your best to do the right thing, but you may not feel that way today. While it might be a day that you want to hermit away, don’t alienate your partner. Sometimes the greatest connection comes in those moments when you don’t feel your best.

Libra

Just because you have fears in this moment, Libra, doesn’t mean you aren’t on the right path. You have been toying with a brand-new beginning in your life that would allow more opportunities and experiences, such as aligning with your soul purpose in this lifetime. But, today, you may struggle with believing that you really can achieve all you desire — including the romantic relationship of your dreams. Try to redirect any negative thoughts and affirm your ability to take chances and succeed in whatever you choose.

Scorpio

No matter what happened in the past or what is currently showing up in your life, you can’t give in to thinking that your fate has already been decided, Scorpio. Be mindful of the self-protection that closing your heart to others carries. You can’t protect yourself from love by saying you don’t want it (especially if you do). Hold space for the feelings that arise today, but make sure to honor your true inner desires.

Sagittarius

As much growth as you’ve gone through recently, Sagittarius, it seems today may be more of a test from the universe. Just because you may feel less than hopeful about the future today doesn’t mean tomorrow won’t feel different.

Instead of letting this emotion make you take actions today that can’t be corrected in the future, it’s better to sit with how you are feeling and learn to process them on your own. Be your own greatest supporter, recognize the work you’ve been putting in, and remember why you began this particular path in the first place.

Capricorn

A feeling can help you understand yourself better, Capricorn, yet it doesn’t always mean you should immediately act. Sometimes when you’re feeling restless, you have to give yourself space to see what's really going on. Try planning something new and exciting for your partner today, even if it’s dinner somewhere you’ve never been or dreaming of vacation destinations. But save any big decisions for another day, because it will look different when you’re certain of your truth.

Aquarius

You may feel dissatisfied by how certain events in your relationship are progressing at the moment, Aquarius. As much effort as you’ve put into preparing for shifts in your relationship and deepening your commitment, today you may become frustrated that it seems nothing is turning out how you had hoped.

Instead of letting this become confirmation of your greatest fears, try to realize it actually represents how much you want connection. Breathe into your feelings and realize that it is just a day — tomorrow will be better if you allow it to be.

Pisces

It can be tempting to let your loneliness keep you company, dear Pisces, but in that, then you also block love from finding you. You do deserve love, and nothing is as bad as it seems today. Don’t sabotage love when you are simply going through a phase of difficult feelings.

Try to get to the root of why you feel the way you do and comfort yourself. Wrap yourself up in a cozy blanket, remind yourself you are loved, and cry it out if you have to.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.