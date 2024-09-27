What Each Zodiac Sign Needs To Know About September 28, Per A Tarot Card Reader

Your daily tarot card reading is here for September 28, 2024, and here's what you need to know, per a tarot card reader. How intuitive are you? Today's collective tarot card spread reveals each zodiac sign is connected to their emotional side on Saturday. Out of twelve zodiac signs, seven have reversed tarot cards. Even more interesting, the other five involve Cups and Swords or cards that indicate spiritual pursuits and practices.

With today being Saturday, a day we often use for rest, it's as though the universe is trying to send us a message: listen to your gut, trust your heart, and don't do more than what feels right to you. Want to know more? Let's explore what this means for each zodiac sign.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Saturday, September 28, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Strength, reversed

What's holding you back, Aries? Today, your superpower isn't in force or being assertive; instead, you will notice that the more gentle and kind you are, the greater the impact you can have in your life and the lives of others. An old Proverb states, "A gentle word turns away wrath." During moments when it seems empathy or those softer traits are needed to resolve conflict, try them out. You may start a revolution of kindness in your home, workplace and community!

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Tower, reversed

Bye-bye troubles. Today, you'll reap the rewards of all your hard work and patience. Take a deep sigh of relief and move from fear to confidence. See the future as you desire it to be. The boulders blocking your path are rolling away. Get ready to enjoy a smooth path where things seem to flow. It will be so easy once this day's troubles are through that you'll wonder why you worried so much in the first place.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Chariot, reversed

It's OK to quit. You might wonder if a project, situationship or something you're involved in is worth all the time and trouble. There are moments when the truth is no, it's not. You might not like giving up on what you've worked so hard to do or have. However, what if you could change things around and spend your time on what is profitable? How might that impact your thoughts about letting this go now? Would progress in a new area that leads to happiness change your outlook?

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Ten of Cups

When you smile, you light up a room. Your joy is contagious today. You may feel like you are on top of the world, even if there's no reason why. When you tap into that inner spring of optimism, it radiates to everything else in your life. This is where you shine, Cancer. You are a conduit of light and love. Don't be afraid to show this beautiful side of yourself if someone seems down and out. Your uplifting spirit may boost their energy and give them a piece of hope that is lacking now.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Five of Wands, reversed

You're a peacemaker, Leo. Something about your inner confidence radiates determination to overcome any obstacle. So, when you nip conflict by facing it matter-of-factly, it defuses situations and releases calm. Today, focus on the future. Don't get caught up in the minor details that often are forgotten years later. To play life big, you won't want to focus on the details that are small and inconsequential.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Hermit

Knock, knock, Virgo. The universe is trying to get your attention. You might be too busy to notice, so add one item to the top of your ever-growing to-do list: be still and listen to the voice of your heart. Your heart is the easiest way to hear what the universe is trying to tell you. Be connected as much as you can to your inner being. Know that when you feel confused, need to make a change or overwhelm kicks in, you have a center of peace. It's within you.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Devil, reversed

You can overcome anything you fear, Libra. This tarot card talks about victory over battles that seem to be stronger than you are. The truth is that most battles happen in the mind. Your mind may try to convince you that doing a bad habit won't matter one more time. You can start again tomorrow. Don't listen to that logic. You've come so far. Why give in to a moment of weakness when you can choose strength and greater growth?

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Four of Pentacles, reversed

How's your budget coming along? Money comes, and it can go so quickly if you're not careful. You're getting a warning from the tarot today, which is to be wise when spending. If you're overusing credit cards, try giving yourself a cash limit and monitor what you buy and why. Retail therapy can feel good today, but tomorrow, if you bought something you can't afford, regret will kick in. Avoid those future moments of sorrow with sound money practices.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Four of Swords

Tuck yourself into bed early each night all week. A good night's sleep is the cure for many of life's problems. This week, focus on the things that fuel your body. Good food, exercise, water, and a whole night's sleep sound so simple to do. But do you often slip in these three areas of your daily life? If possible, take steps to protect the time you need for each item and restart.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Three of Swords

Oh-no. It looks like you may see something you know is not right. Someone may be doing an unethical practice or betraying a friend's trust. Seeing something you feel is wrong can put you in a compromising situation. Do you think you have to report it? Do you worry you might get in trouble for pointing out the fault? These types of situations require wisdom more than reaction. Think through your choices. Get advice, and then do what you believe to be the right thing to do.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Three of Cups

Friendships make the world a better place. There's a beautiful energy coming to you today, as denoted by this tarot card. You have the blessing of love from friends, family and coworkers. Don't miss out on the great gift of life you've been given. Share your happiness with others. Give yourself permission to smile and laugh heartily. Little things in the world or on social media may attempt to squash your joy, but keep scrolling. Focus on the good stuff instead.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The High Priestess, reversed

Trust is hard to earn back once broken, but it's not impossible. Today, you may have a tough decision you need to make when it comes to love. Do you allow someone who has hurt your feelings to reenter your life? Do you shut the door and keep them out? You may not have a clear answer right now. What matters is not listening to what others say; instead, do what you believe is best for yourself and your overall relationship goals.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.