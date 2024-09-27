What Each Zodiac Sign Needs To Know About September 28, Per A Tarot Card Reader

Today's collective tarot card spread reveals each zodiac sign is connected to their emotional side on Saturday.

Written on Sep 27, 2024

Add to Bookmarks
What Each Zodiac Sign Needs To Know About September 26, Per A Tarot Card Reader mouu007,, Artulina, Astri Astari, antusenoktanya, StefanDahl| Canva Pro
Advertisement

Your daily tarot card reading is here for September 28, 2024, and here's what you need to know, per a tarot card reader. How intuitive are you? Today's collective tarot card spread reveals each zodiac sign is connected to their emotional side on Saturday. Out of twelve zodiac signs, seven have reversed tarot cards. Even more interesting, the other five involve Cups and Swords or cards that indicate spiritual pursuits and practices. 

With today being Saturday, a day we often use for rest, it's as though the universe is trying to send us a message: listen to your gut, trust your heart, and don't do more than what feels right to you. Want to know more? Let's explore what this means for each zodiac sign.

YourTango

See What The Universe Has In Store For You

Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!
By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy.
YourTango

You’re In!

Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Saturday, September 28, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries

Tarot card: Strength, reversed

What's holding you back, Aries? Today, your superpower isn't in force or being assertive; instead, you will notice that the more gentle and kind you are, the greater the impact you can have in your life and the lives of others. An old Proverb states, "A gentle word turns away wrath." During moments when it seems empathy or those softer traits are needed to resolve conflict, try them out. You may start a revolution of kindness in your home, workplace and community!

RELATED: The Super-Secret Side Of Each Zodiac Sign People Rarely See

Advertisement

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus

Tarot card: The Tower, reversed

Bye-bye troubles. Today, you'll reap the rewards of all your hard work and patience. Take a deep sigh of relief and move from fear to confidence. See the future as you desire it to be. The boulders blocking your path are rolling away. Get ready to enjoy a smooth path where things seem to flow. It will be so easy once this day's troubles are through that you'll wonder why you worried so much in the first place. 

RELATED: Astrologer Reveals The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Most Billionaires

Advertisement

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini

Tarot card: The Chariot, reversed

It's OK to quit. You might wonder if a project, situationship or something you're involved in is worth all the time and trouble. There are moments when the truth is no, it's not. You might not like giving up on what you've worked so hard to do or have. However, what if you could change things around and spend your time on what is profitable? How might that impact your thoughts about letting this go now? Would progress in a new area that leads to happiness change your outlook?

RELATED: Zodiac Signs That Will Break Your Heart, Ranked From Most To Least Likely

Advertisement

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer

Tarot card: Ten of Cups

When you smile, you light up a room. Your joy is contagious today. You may feel like you are on top of the world, even if there's no reason why. When you tap into that inner spring of optimism, it radiates to everything else in your life. This is where you shine, Cancer. You are a conduit of light and love. Don't be afraid to show this beautiful side of yourself if someone seems down and out. Your uplifting spirit may boost their energy and give them a piece of hope that is lacking now.

RELATED: Your Biggest Strengths And Weaknesses, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo

Tarot card: Five of Wands, reversed

You're a peacemaker, Leo. Something about your inner confidence radiates determination to overcome any obstacle. So, when you nip conflict by facing it matter-of-factly, it defuses situations and releases calm. Today, focus on the future. Don't get caught up in the minor details that often are forgotten years later. To play life big, you won't want to focus on the details that are small and inconsequential. 

RELATED: 6 Most Caring Zodiac Signs That Wear Their Hearts On Their Sleeves

Advertisement

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo

Tarot card: The Hermit

Knock, knock, Virgo. The universe is trying to get your attention. You might be too busy to notice, so add one item to the top of your ever-growing to-do list: be still and listen to the voice of your heart. Your heart is the easiest way to hear what the universe is trying to tell you. Be connected as much as you can to your inner being. Know that when you feel confused, need to make a change or overwhelm kicks in, you have a center of peace. It's within you.

RELATED: 4 Zodiac Signs Predestined To Achieve Great Wealth In Their Lifetime, According To An Astrologer

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra

Tarot card: The Devil, reversed

You can overcome anything you fear, Libra. This tarot card talks about victory over battles that seem to be stronger than you are. The truth is that most battles happen in the mind. Your mind may try to convince you that doing a bad habit won't matter one more time. You can start again tomorrow. Don't listen to that logic. You've come so far. Why give in to a moment of weakness when you can choose strength and greater growth?

RELATED: The Two Zodiac Signs Predestined To Achieve Career Success In Their Lifetime, According To An Astrologer

Advertisement

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio

Tarot card: Four of Pentacles, reversed

How's your budget coming along? Money comes, and it can go so quickly if you're not careful. You're getting a warning from the tarot today, which is to be wise when spending. If you're overusing credit cards, try giving yourself a cash limit and monitor what you buy and why. Retail therapy can feel good today, but tomorrow, if you bought something you can't afford, regret will kick in. Avoid those future moments of sorrow with sound money practices.

RELATED: Zodiac Signs Who Make Great Moms, Ranked From Best To Worst

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius

Tarot card: Four of Swords

Tuck yourself into bed early each night all week. A good night's sleep is the cure for many of life's problems. This week, focus on the things that fuel your body. Good food, exercise, water, and a whole night's sleep sound so simple to do. But do you often slip in these three areas of your daily life? If possible, take steps to protect the time you need for each item and restart.

RELATED: The One 'Heaven-Sent' Zodiac Sign That Is The Ultimate Companion, According To An Astrologer

Advertisement

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn

Tarot card: Three of Swords

Oh-no. It looks like you may see something you know is not right. Someone may be doing an unethical practice or betraying a friend's trust. Seeing something you feel is wrong can put you in a compromising situation. Do you think you have to report it? Do you worry you might get in trouble for pointing out the fault? These types of situations require wisdom more than reaction. Think through your choices. Get advice, and then do what you believe to be the right thing to do.

RELATED: How Pluto Retrograde In Aquarius Affects Each Zodiac Sign From Now Through October 11

More for You:
Zodiac Signs That Are Terrible At Relationships (And Why)
The 3 Objectively Best Zodiac Signs, According To Astrology
Make Your Most Important Relationships GREAT In 4 Days Or Less
2 Zodiac Signs Experiencing An Incredibly Lucky 'Emerald Year' In 2024

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius

Tarot card: Three of Cups

Friendships make the world a better place. There's a beautiful energy coming to you today, as denoted by this tarot card. You have the blessing of love from friends, family and coworkers. Don't miss out on the great gift of life you've been given. Share your happiness with others. Give yourself permission to smile and laugh heartily. Little things in the world or on social media may attempt to squash your joy, but keep scrolling. Focus on the good stuff instead.

RELATED: 4 Zodiac Signs That'll Experience Significant Change During Chiron Retrograde In Aries From July 26 To December 29, 2024

Advertisement

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces

Tarot card: The High Priestess, reversed

Trust is hard to earn back once broken, but it's not impossible. Today, you may have a tough decision you need to make when it comes to love. Do you allow someone who has hurt your feelings to reenter your life? Do you shut the door and keep them out? You may not have a clear answer right now. What matters is not listening to what others say; instead, do what you believe is best for yourself and your overall relationship goals.

RELATED: 2 Zodiac Signs Experiencing Unprecedented Professional Success Throughout The Rest Of 2024

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.

Advertisement