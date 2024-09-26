What Each Zodiac Sign Needs To Know About September 27, Per A Tarot Card Reader

Your daily tarot card reading is here for Friday, September 27, 2024. Let's see what the cards, stars, the Sun and Moon reveal for you, including some insight into what you may need to know. Today's Moon spends a full day in the zodiac sign of Leo; meanwhile, the Sun will be in sociable Libra. We have two beautiful energies coming into our lives. The Moon fosters courage and a desire to get attention from others.

Guess where we might express this desire most? Yes! Our relationships. With the Sun and Moon in Libra and Leo, our attention turns toward the Sun and Justice tarot cards. We are reminded to practice radical acceptance with ourselves and others. Let's see what else is in store for us, per a tarot card reader, sharing insight into what you need to know.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Friday, September 27, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Four of Cups

It's going to be OK. A missed opportunity can feel huge to you right now, and while it might not make you feel better to hear the future is bright, the truth is, Aries, it is. The puzzle pieces are often messy until you put the entire thing together. Your life is slowly coming together, and when you see the whole picture, this moment, as confusing as it is right now, will make perfect sense.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Knight of Swords, reversed

Hold on a moment, Taurus. You can react quickly today, and it's good to lean into your stubborn personality. Today, taking your time to decide what to do is a strength, not a weakness. So, if you are feeling overly reactive, pause and give yourself a good rundown of why you want to do something a certain way. Let logic guide the way.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Page of Pentacles, reversed

Are you pushing too hard? Sometimes, when you want something to happen, you can try so hard to create distance instead of closeness. Today, try to follow the ebb and flow of life without forcing your will on situations or others. If no is a no, it may only be at this moment. You might find that a delay is an incredible gift. It allows you to focus on other things that demand your attention. Who knows? Circumstances may change when you least expect them to.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: King of Pentacles, reversed

Pay attention to the red flags. Someone may attempt to take advantage of your generous spirit. They could pull on your gentle heartstrings and get you to spend money you don't have or waste your time. This tarot card is warning you to listen to your gut. If a person's situation or actions seem off to you, don't ignore those signals.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: King of Wands

You are on the right path! You aren't meant to follow the crowd today. Instead, tap into your creative side. You have an inspiring inner genius and help with a project you want to do. Do you feel like your ideas are a bit out-of-the-box? They may be precisely what's needed. Even if others don't fully accept your idea, it could be the springboard into a collaborative vision that leads you and your coworkers to win a deal or complete a project beautifully.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Seven of Wands, reversed

Do you want to stop trying so hard in a particular relationship? It's such a difficult decision when you feel like. You are at the end of a journey with someone you care about. You deserve to give yourself all the time you need to decide what to do next. Have the conversations you need to have. Talk about your concerns. Permit yourself to ask for space if that's what you need.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Hierophant, reversed

You are such an intuitive person. So, don't fight against that part of you; feed it and make it stronger. Spend time doing things that soothe your soul. Read inspirational quotes and quality books.

Listen to music that gives your spirit an uplifting energy boost. Spend time in nature. Do art, draw, sing ... tap into the spiritual realm with meditation or prayer. Enhancing your talent is good for you and others who you could help with insight and discernment.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Eight of Pentacles, reversed

Are you betraying yourself? Did you stop doing things that made you feel deeply connected to the universe? Spiritual practices and intimate connection are essential to who you are.

If you've put other things like work, duties or other obligations ahead of your me time, reset your priorities. You would not like it if someone you were close to stopped putting you first, so why would you do that to yourself?

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Fool

Seize the day! It's time for you to stop making excuses for what you want and go for it. You may not be ready right now, but your heart knows what it wants. So, when you see the door of opportunity swing open, rush in.

Everything else will fall into place. What matters now is taking that first step in your next journey. Remember, life is an adventure, and you are made for this.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The World, reversed

Forgive yourself, Capricorn. You make mistakes, and everyone else does, too. You're human, and as hard as you try to be perfect, you'll fall short sometimes.

Mistakes can be better than taking an easy path. You learn from what you didn't do correctly. You see what pitfalls to avoid in the future. A mistake empowers you and makes you bold. If you made a recent mistake, you can learn from it and move forward.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Seven of Swords, reversed

Turn the page, Aquarius. Today is a chance to turn around and start new. You might like the direction you're headed toward right now. But maybe there's a better path for you. This tarot card indicates a possible change in direction coming your way this week. You can decide to stay where you are now or choose a new path.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Emperor, reversed

Do you spot a character flaw? Someone may not be who you thought they were. Their lack of maturity could have been hidden behind charm or the newness of your relationship. Is this a person or situation you can build a future with? Consider what you consider to be important to your long-term relationship goals.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.