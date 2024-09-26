Love Horoscopes For Each Zodiac Sign On September 27, 2024 — The Moon Is In Leo

Your daily love horoscope is here for each zodiac sign starting September 27, 2024. How will today's Moon in Leo affect you today? Relationships are a gauge of where we are with ourselves. Even in the darkest moments they sometimes bring, there is always a lesson and purpose to what you go through.

As life progresses, these moments and lessons tend to add up, creating a weight of even block to being able to welcome healthy love. In this case, letting go of the past becomes a tool for you to be able to shape your future.

Advertisement

Deciding to let go doesn’t mean that what happened was OK, and it doesn’t erase the lessons that it created, but it does free you to listen to your feelings and begin to follow your heart with greater confidence. In an Eclipse Portal, each phase of the Moon seems to carry greater weight as nothing short of your destiny rides on each moment and subsequent choice you make.

As the Waning Crescent Moon in Leo peaks, you must focus on releasing the past, letting go of what you cannot change, and tuning into your innermost feelings. You don’t need to carry what is heavy, nor do you need to punish yourself for lessons you had to learn or the healing you required to move through.

Advertisement

Instead, you can let whatever you went through truly help make you into the person you are today so that following your heart seems like the easiest choice.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Here's what today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Friday, September 27, 2024.

Aries

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Just because a relationship didn’t work out before doesn’t mean it won’t work out now, Aries, but you must stop thinking it will. To embrace the new beginnings in your romantic life, you must release your negative views about yourself and a committed relationship.

It wasn’t the act of commitment or love that caused issues before, but it wasn’t meant to last. Believe in yourself and your ability to approach this relationship in a new and healthier way.

Advertisement

Taurus

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You may have to move through some phases of healing today, Taurus, as you are asked to release previous hurts and wounds affecting your closest relationship. You desire a home and relationship that you feel intimately connected to, but to receive that, you also must let go of all you’ve previously been through.

By holding onto these hurts, you are affecting your belief and worthiness about having what you’ve always wanted, so letting go is the only way to receive them. You may also need to converse with your partner but remember to be completely honest without making anything their fault.

Advertisement

Gemini

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

The longer two people are together, sweet Gemini, the more you will experience together. But this isn’t just made up of good memories but the accidental hurts that occurred along the way.

As much as everything you’ve experienced has gone into creating this relationship, it doesn’t mean you must carry around the more hurtful moments forever. If you want to remain together, you must also be willing to let go of their worst moments, just as you hope your partner will do the same for you. By letting go, you will create more space for love.

Advertisement

Cancer

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Be cautious in what you tell yourself, Cancer, as you might just end up believing it. No matter what you’ve been through or what you’ve been told by others, you deserve a healthy, easy love. But it’s not enough to just think about it; you have to feel it in your very being.

Today, try to focus on releasing the idea that you aren’t worthy of what you desire or even that you can’t achieve it, especially when it comes to the kind of relationship you’ve always craved. You deserve to honor all of your feelings, but to do that you need to make sure that you’re not being the one to sabotage your dreams.

Leo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

To learn means that you are willing to grow, dear Leo. You can’t move through life learning lessons and engaging in self-growth and not see changes in how you approach a relationship.

This is the difference between being able to have your lessons embodied so deeply that you realize there is a difference between acting from a place of a lack of awareness and the soulful reflection you can now do.

Let go of how you previously thought of and approached love. Try to see how you can show up differently, humbler, caring, and even understanding. Don’t jump to the worst conclusion, and most of all, let yourself hold genuine healthy space for your partner.

Advertisement

Virgo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Often, in relationships, sweet Virgo, you must let go of the dreams that you had to begin truly working with the truth of a situation and relationship. You are going through a more challenging moment in your romantic life where you suddenly see so much truth that you wish you could return to the way it was.

This will not just go away, and to know what to do, you need to release the dream you had for the person you are with and the relationship you are in. The dream was the starting point, but with reality so vastly different, it’s time to honor the truth of what is.

Libra

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You can’t protect yourself from love and still receive it, Libra. While it is expected to feel hurt from past relationships and other connections, you also need to open up and trust to receive love.

As much as the hurt you’ve experienced is valid, you also need to release your personal attachment to the choices of others.

What others did has nothing to do with you, and realizing that is also what allows you to move through phases of growth more easily. You deserve to follow your heart, but you can’t do that if you’re still afraid of getting hurt.

Advertisement

Scorpio

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Nothing you achieve in life will be enough if you are still seeking validation outside of you, Scorpio. While this is very much your journey, it affects your romantic relationships because it determines who you attract and choose.

You want to feel special, unique, and seen and to know that you have built a life you deserve, but you’ve still been seeking that outside of yourself instead of leaning into making yourself feel good for simply who you are.

Try to let go of the need to prove who you are by what you create and instead spend more time self-validating so that you can be certain this next relationship really breaks the cycle.

Sagittarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

The universe will always ask that you make choices in your life, Sagittarius. Ultimately, you should never feel you are compromising your purpose or sense of self. Instead of trying to find a healthy balance between new experiences and stability, you’ve felt that you had to choose between the two.

By letting go of the idea that you ever had to make a choice, you can start to manifest a life that genuinely aligns with all of who you are. This may also help you realize that there was never a problem in your relationship, but only by looking at it from a certain perspective were you limiting the love you could build.

Advertisement

Capricorn

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You can’t be afraid of change and still be able to manifest all that you have dreamed of, dear Capricorn. Change isn’t easy for anyone, especially if it affects parts of your life that you hoped would remain the same.

When you can build your own sense of security within yourself and not depend on an external factor, like a relationship, then how you perceive change can be transformed. Try to let go of resisting change and instead realize that because of your inner strength and authenticity, it is safe to surrender to the process.

Aquarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Healing is a continual process of letting go, Aquarius. Even if you thought that you have released it all, often, another small piece comes along to remind you to let once again go of all that has previously occurred.

Today, focus your energy on realizing that these little triggers arising in your relationship are just the hurts of past relationships that need to be released. It's not that your partner has to prove anything, but they have shown you they are radically different from anyone you’ve been with. So, it’s time to let go of these old relationships again to truly honor just how much you are invested in this current connection.

Advertisement

Pisces

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You should never have to sacrifice your needs for love, sweet Pisces. But sometimes, because you are giver by nature, you can often overextend yourself without even realizing it. This comes from that inner voice that tells you love must be worked for instead of just easily received.

When you can step back into your growth mindset, you can also remember that real, healthy, genuine love is always just received. Take care of yourself today, whether it’s a nap or a quiet walk in nature. Let yourself remember your inner truth and let go of thinking that you can’t have it all just by being yourself.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.