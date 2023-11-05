If You Can Answer ‘Yes’ To These 10 Questions, It’s Time To Quit Your Job

Every job has its pros and cons. But, sometimes, the cons seem to far outweigh the pros. If you’re left feeling like you can barely function because of your job, it might be time to move on to something new.

These 10 questions can help you determine if it’s time to move on from your current job.

1. Is there a lack of work-life balance?

Work-life balance is an important part of any job. You want to make sure that you have a separation of your work and the rest of your life so you can feel fulfilled and enjoy your time. According to career coach Ashley Whillans, “The constant creep of work into our personal lives can increase stress and undermine our happiness.”

If you feel like you have no choice but to check emails or text clients even when you’re not working, there’s a chance that your job is asking too much of you.

“These moments seem so small at the time, and yet research suggests they add up to a tremendous loss,” Whillans has said.

2. Do you find your boss untrustworthy?

There are a lot of reasons you may feel that you can’t trust your boss. Forbes lists several, including complaining about colleagues and always placing blame on someone else. If you can’t trust your boss, then you really have no one you can go to for backup at work when it’s desperately needed.

Furthermore, this will really affect how you feel about your work. As Forbes explains, if you can't stand being around your supervisor, you'll likely hate your job even if you love the actual work.

3. Are you exhausted and experiencing burnout?

Everyone feels a bit tired from time to time, but if this feeling is taking over your life, it might be time to reexamine your work situation. Feeling exhausted to the point that you have no energy for other things in your life is a major red flag.

Reaching true burnout can be physically and mentally dangerous. Depending on the stage of burnout you’re in, you may feel that you have lost all enjoyment in life or need therapy to recover. It may be normal to make some sacrifices for your job, but sacrificing your mental health is never worth it.

4. Is the work environment toxic and filled with gaslighting?

A toxic work environment can be truly unbearable. Healthline says that this can include anything from bullying and criticism to a boss who “sets you up for failure.” Working in a toxic environment can affect your self-esteem and make you question your worth.

Gaslighting is another level of awful. The Muse shared one employee’s horror story of getting approval for a work outfit from her supervisor only to be fired later for violating the dress code.

If you are experiencing psychological manipulation that is making you question what is real, there’s a definite chance you need to find a new job.

5. Do your achievements go unrecognized while your mistakes are amplified?

It’s one thing to receive some constructive criticism or be quietly corrected when there is a problem. It’s something entirely different to be criticized over every mistake, all while having your achievements ignored.

Healthline calls this “nonconstructive criticism” a sign of toxicity. Think about it — would you only focus on the shortcomings of someone you care about, while completely ignoring their accomplishments? Probably not. A workplace that truly cares about you and your well-being won’t either.

6. Are you consistently passed up for promotions or pay raises?

Have you given your all to a company for years and not seen any rewards from it? It may be time to look for something else. Career coach J.T. O’Donnell addressed this question on TikTok by saying, ”If there’s no chance of you getting promoted, then you’re going to want to go someplace else.”

While it might be worth it to initially ask what you can do to put yourself in a position where you are more likely to be promoted or to receive a raise, if you are repeatedly passed over during a significant period of time, it’s probably best to look for a new job.

7. Are you underpaid and can’t afford your life?

Prices continue to skyrocket in the United States, and many people are finding it difficult to afford things they used to be able to. However, if you have evidence that you’re underpaid, like your salary remaining the same when your responsibilities or your company’s profitability increases, it could be time to consider a change. If you’re having trouble affording basic necessities and your salary is not proportionate to the work you’re doing, it’s probably time to move on.

8. Is your mental and physical health taking a major hit?

Obviously, there's a major connection between work and your mental health. Work can lead to chronic stress, burnout, and depression.

Those things are not isolated to your emotions. Stress can affect almost every aspect of your physical health, leading to things like high blood pressure and irritable bowel syndrome. If your health, mental or physical, is taking a hit because of your job, it could be a sign that it’s time to find something less stressful and better for the life you want to lead.

9. Do your boss and co-workers respect you and listen when you speak up?

If you’re not receiving the respect you deserve at work, it’s a pretty big sign that it’s time to move on. Having your ideas ignored or laughed at is unfair and unkind in any situation. It’s certainly not appropriate for a professional setting. If your current boss and coworkers don’t appreciate you and your ideas, it’s okay to find a place where they will.

10. Does your job pass the Sunday Scaries test?

Do you feel nervous thinking about returning to work after the weekend? Does Sunday night bring with it a round of stress and anxiety? If so, you’re probably experiencing the Sunday Scaries.

A life coach on TikTok named Ali says that this means that your body stays in fight or flight mode and is not able to fully relax over the weekend. By the time you hit Sunday night, your nervous system hasn’t had enough time to completely calm down, so you’re left worried about the work week.

While the Sunday Scaries may be normal occasionally, getting them every week could be a sign that your job isn’t right for you.

It’s alright if you feel like it’s time to move on from your job.

The thought of moving to a new job can feel scary. However, if you’re working in a truly toxic environment that is harming your mental and physical health, it’s okay to make the change. At the end of the day, you have to do what makes you feel the most supported and comfortable. That just might be trying out a new job.

Mary-Faith Martinez is a writer for YourTango who covers entertainment, news, and human interest topics.