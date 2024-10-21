4 Zodiac Signs Receive Blessings From The Universe On October 22, 2024

Here comes an important day chock full of big, helpful blessings from the universe. On October 22, 2024, four zodiac signs will open their arms and hearts to receive whatever the universe has to deliver.

It's not your ordinary Tuesday, not for these four signs, that's for sure, and what we're looking at, astrologically, is how Mercury trine Saturn plays into the message.

Mercury trine Saturn shows us that getting over things is not only doable but necessary to live a healthy lifestyle as healthy humans. Mercury trine Saturn is the messenger that reminds us of how far we've come and how we should never look back.

Tuesday brings messages for four zodiac signs, and the outcome of these blessings is progress, career advancement, and self-assuredness.

Four zodiac signs receive blessings from the universe on October 22, 2024:

1. Gemini

Depending on your mood today, Gemini, you will either take credit for all the great things that happen to you, or you will give credit to the universe as it does seem to heap on the blessings, that is for sure.

Because of Mercury trine Saturn, you'll be able to look directly at the mistakes you've made in the past and completely rework them as usable solutions in the present. This is a huge boon for you, and you might start to wonder if all of this 'good stuff' is due to your efforts.

Well, here's the perfect example of how the universe meets us halfway, and the action needs both of us to become what it is. In other words, yes, you did make your good luck, but that luck was then picked up by the universe and made even better. Mercury trine Saturn brings hope back into your already hopeful life.

2. Libra

As you spend your last day in Libra season, you find that all you've done over this last month has helped you cope with certain things you never thought you'd get over. You are powerful these days, Libra, and with the Mercury trine Saturn transit in place, you can use your strength to improve your life.

You'll feel like the universe is conspiring to bring you all you want, and feelings like this can only be considered blessings. While the word blessing might not be your thing, you are still open enough to know that a good thing is good, no matter what word you use to describe it.

To get more specific, this day and its Mercury trine Saturn transit show you that, in business and career, you are about to take on something very gratifying and that this is where you've wanted to be for what feels like years already. Tuesday could be life-changing in all the rightest of ways, Libra.

3. Capricorn

So far, this week has brought you nothing but positive vibes, but on Tuesday, you'll notice that all of it seems to be on hyperdrive, if you will. Things are moving along at a rapid pace for you, and that's due to the presence of Mercury trine Saturn in your astrological chart. You had an inkling of an idea that something like this would happen, but you weren't sure when.

The universe puts you in the right circumstances to see how your positive energy plays out. You'll feel blessed by the universe simply because doors open for you everywhere you go. The opportunity is on, and you're ready for it, Capricorn.

Mercury trine Saturn is a reminder transit that will have you remembering all you did to get here. This day has you reflecting on the many trials and tribulations you've gone through and how you're still standing, as they say. You can pat yourself on the back for a job well done.

4. Aquarius

Face it, you don't give yourself enough credit. Even though you acknowledge that you're a pretty cool and decent individual, you still get yourself tripped up, wondering if you're the 'real deal' when it comes to being someone who carries their weight.

OK, OK, what that means is that you aren't always sure of yourself, and sometimes, when you feel subdued, per se, you tend to wonder if others are noticing. They might and might not, but with Mercury trine Saturn, you'll finally understand that 'they' don't matter.

This realization feels like a major blessing from the universe, as you need to feel like there's more to it than just sitting around feeling judged. When you come to realize that it's only you who is doing the judging, life suddenly feels freer and happier, too. Mercury trine Saturn works swiftly and efficiently to bring you to a happier place with a more peaceful mind.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.